Huntington, WV

herdzone.com

Jones Secures Top-10 Finish at Georgia State Invitational

DULUTH, Ga. – The Marshall University men's golf team finished action at the Georgia State Invitational on Tuesday with senior Tyler Jones finishing tied for 10th at the event. "Tyler wrapped up another great week with a top-10 finish," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said. "Ryan (Bilby)...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Volleyball Heads to Troy for a Pair of Matches

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-9, 1-3 Sun Belt) travels to Troy, Alabama, for two matches against the Troy Trojans (8-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) on Thursday and Friday. Both contests start at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST. Thursday October 6th. 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST –...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Women’s Soccer Hosts Georgia Southern Thursday Night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team returns to Hoops Family Field with a two-match unbeaten streak on the line against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Kickoff on Thursday, October 6th will be at 7:00 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast. Twitter: @HerdWSoccer. PROMOTIONS. Throwback!
HUNTINGTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
herdzone.com

MaryAnn Adebayo Recognized as 2022 USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete With New Season Approaching

HUNTINGTON, W.Va- MaryAnn Adebayo has been recognized as a 2022 USTFCCCA Women's All-Academic Athlete for Marshall Track & Field. To be eligible, an athlete must be in the top 96 in the country in indoor track, or qualify for any round of the NCAA outdoor championships and have a 3.25 or higher GPA. Adebayo qualified, having a cumulative 3.27 GPA in Biological Science with minors in Chemistry and Spanish.
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Downs Robert Morris

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (6-1-2) took down the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6-1), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field in Huntington, West Virginia. "I got a little frustrated there at the end. We didn't really grab the game," Herd...
HUNTINGTON, WV

