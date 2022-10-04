HUNTINGTON, W.Va- MaryAnn Adebayo has been recognized as a 2022 USTFCCCA Women's All-Academic Athlete for Marshall Track & Field. To be eligible, an athlete must be in the top 96 in the country in indoor track, or qualify for any round of the NCAA outdoor championships and have a 3.25 or higher GPA. Adebayo qualified, having a cumulative 3.27 GPA in Biological Science with minors in Chemistry and Spanish.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO