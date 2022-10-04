Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Vodafone is in merger talks with CK Hutchison to merge their businesses in the UK
Vodafone is in discussion with CK Hutchison for a possible merger in the UK. Telecom giants Vodafone Group (GB:VOD) and CK Hutchison (FRA:2CK) announced that they are in talks for a potential merger of their businesses in Britain. Vodafone will own most of the newly formed entity (51%), through a...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Meta withdraws internship offers after scrapping its full UK program for this year
Last month, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told staff the company was freezing hiring and warned of restructuring and downsizing.
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million
A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
ohmymag.co.uk
Households to receive £15 food voucher: Find out here if you are eligible
As reported by Birmingham Mail, in a bid to ease the pressure of the soaring cost-of-living for struggling families in the coming colder months, the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) has provided a boost of £421 million in funding to the Household Support Fund. This was made available...
rigzone.com
CHC To Provide Helicopter Services For Neptune In Dutch North Sea
CHC Helicopters has won a contract for offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea from oil and gas company Neptune Energy. — CHC Helicopters has won a contract for offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea from oil and gas company Neptune Energy.
accesslifthandlers.com
Sunbelt expands into film rentals in UK
Sunbelt has acquired UK-based specialist TV and film rental company Media Access Solutions (MAS). The buyout will see Tim Kendall, founder and managing director, of MAS staying on to run the company, which Sunbelt has committed to expand. As such, all 28 employees at MAS and its three branches will be retained, and it will continue to operate under the same brand.
golfmagic.com
Europe's biggest second-hand golf store reports huge growth amid living crisis
Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer golfclubs4cash has revealed year-on-year growth as golfers change their buying habits in the current UK living crisis. In research conducted by Golf Datatech, the trend at golfclubs4cash is in direct opposition to the golf market as a whole. In the whole market, July year-on-year sales were down 10.6% in value.
BBC
London Overground: Three people dragged by trains within week
Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. A hand, walking stick and umbrella were trapped in the doors at Seven Sisters, Wembley Central and Crouch Hill stations respectively in June. Each passenger was standing...
UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave
The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
UK says Royal Navy ship in North Sea for pipeline protection
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain has sent a Royal Navy ship to patrol the North Sea, as Western allies try to increase protection for undersea pipelines and cables after blasts ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the defense ministry said Monday. The Ministry of Defense said a navy frigate is in the North Sea, working with the Norwegian navy “to reassure those working near the gas pipelines.” The announcement came after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force group of northern European nations. The force brings together troops from 10 countries, including the Baltic and Nordic nations, and has seen its importance increase since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Britain’s defense ministry said “the group condemned the blatant attacks against civilian infrastructure.”
techunwrapped.com
ARM lays off workers around the world, but it is primed with those in the United Kingdom
ARM has laid off part of its staff all over the world, although apparently it has been primed with its staff from the United Kingdom. According to the Financial Times, the company has laid off to 18% of its total workforce of 6,950 workers, but the dismissals have not been distributed proportionally by all the centers in which the company has a presence. In the United Kingdom, 20% have been laid off of its workforce: 700 workers. In the rest of the countries, in total, it has fired 550.
Tesco lowers profit sights as British shoppers face winter crunch
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, forecast full-year profit at the lower end of its previous guidance, blaming uncertainty over how consumer spending will evolve amid a worsening cost-of-living squeeze.
SpaceNews.com
UK competition watchdog has concerns about Viasat’s Inmarsat takeover
TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat’s $7.3 billion Inmarsat takeover could lead to more expensive and poorer quality Wi-Fi for plane passengers, the U.K.’s competition watchdog said Oct. 6 as it prepared to launch a full-scale probe of the deal. The satellite operators have until Oct. 13 to offer...
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
accessinternational.media
Multitel hybrid first to Italian rental
The first Multitel Pagliero MZ 350 hybrid articulated truck mounted platform sold in Italy made its way to industrial manufactuirng and rental company F.I.MEC, based in Ceccano, Frosinone. The sale was secured through Multitel Pagliero dealer and service provider FIMI, which covers southern Italy and the islands. Mounted on a...
Love Lizzo? Presale tickets for UK tour 2023 available for Three & O2 customers
O2 Priority grants pre-sale for all four UK 2023 shows, while the Three+ app offers pre-sale for Manchester
How to get Tom Grennan tickets for the 2023 What Ifs & Maybes UK tour in March
British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example. The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned...
accessinternational.media
Hybrid and fleet management launches from Bronto
Bronto Skylift will launch a new hybrid system at Bauma for its truck mounts. The new lithium battery-powered Hybrid Pack is designed to be a simple and cost-effective way of making large truck mounts hybrid, said the company, allowing the equipment to be operated emission-free and noise-free. It represents a...
MedicalXpress
Findings from one of the largest consultations on UK bereavement support published
New findings from one of the largest ever consultations on bereavement support in the U.K. have been published today by the UK Commission on Bereavement (UKCB). The research, which involved University of Bristol academics, shows around 750,000 excess bereavements occurred during the pandemic in the U.K. The scale of...
