Loretta Lynn’s legacy: Listen to the legend’s greatest hits. We’ve got the list here

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and Kentucky’s own Loretta Lynn — the iconic singer once deemed “the Queen of Country Music” — died Tuesday at her Tennessee home at the age of 90.

Born in Butcher Hollow, Ky., she is one of the Bluegrass State’s most famed stars.

To commemorate Lynn’s lyrical legacy, we’ve rounded up some of her most notable songs, sourced in part from Lynn’s 1968 “Greatest Hits” album.

1. “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’”

Recording date: Oct. 5, 1966

2. “You Ain’t Woman Enough”

Recording date: Nov. 15, 1965

3. “Dear Uncle Sam”

Recording date: Nov. 15, 1965

4. “Success”

Recording date: Sept. 8, 1961

5. “If You’re Not Gone Too Long”

Recording date: Jan. 18, 1967

6. “The Pill”

Recording date: Dec. 12, 1972

7. “The Other Woman”

Recording date: Jan. 9, 1963

8. “Wine, Women and Song”

Recording date: Feb. 26, 1964

9. “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”

Recording date: July 9, 1973

10. “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

Recording date: Oct. 1, 1969

11. “Hello Darlin’”

Recording date: July 14, 1970

12. “Blue Kentucky Girl”

Oct. 14, 1964

In addition, you can vote for your favorite Loretta Lynn song at the poll below: