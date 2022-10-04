ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Loretta Lynn’s legacy: Listen to the legend’s greatest hits. We’ve got the list here

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4o7F_0iLbMRnQ00

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and Kentucky’s own Loretta Lynn — the iconic singer once deemed “the Queen of Country Music” — died Tuesday at her Tennessee home at the age of 90.

Born in Butcher Hollow, Ky., she is one of the Bluegrass State’s most famed stars.

To commemorate Lynn’s lyrical legacy, we’ve rounded up some of her most notable songs, sourced in part from Lynn’s 1968 “Greatest Hits” album.

1. “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’”

Recording date: Oct. 5, 1966

2. “You Ain’t Woman Enough”

Recording date: Nov. 15, 1965

3. “Dear Uncle Sam”

Recording date: Nov. 15, 1965

4. “Success”

Recording date: Sept. 8, 1961

5. “If You’re Not Gone Too Long”

Recording date: Jan. 18, 1967

6. “The Pill”

Recording date: Dec. 12, 1972

7. “The Other Woman”

Recording date: Jan. 9, 1963

8. “Wine, Women and Song”

Recording date: Feb. 26, 1964

9. “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”

Recording date: July 9, 1973

10. “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

Recording date: Oct. 1, 1969

11. “Hello Darlin’”

Recording date: July 14, 1970

12. “Blue Kentucky Girl”

Oct. 14, 1964

In addition, you can vote for your favorite Loretta Lynn song at the poll below:

Comments / 2

Related
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed

Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed. According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Greatest Hits#Wine
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Loretta Lynn Following Her Death

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to a fellow country music icon. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, "Coal Miner's Daughter" legend Loretta Lynndied at the age of 90, the news sending shockwaves through the world of country music and prompting an outpouring of reactions online, with Parton leading the tributes as she remembered her "sister" and "friend."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
MUSIC
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
489
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy