Flames star MacKenzie Weegar drops emotional take after signing eight-year extension
The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in July as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade. On Friday, the Flames made sure their new defenseman sticks around. The Flames and Weegar agreed to an eight-year extension, the team confirmed. The deal carries an annual average value of $6.25 million. He could have become an unrestricted […] The post Flames star MacKenzie Weegar drops emotional take after signing eight-year extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did NBA Top 100 lists get Nets players right for 2022-23 season?
The NBA season begins in 11 days. ESPN, CBS, and Sports Illustrated recently came out with their Top 100 player rankings for 2022-23. With that, we look at which Brooklyn Nets made the cut and whether the outlets correctly ranked them among their peers this season. Joe Harris. ESPN: N/R.
Capitals hit with troubling TJ Oshie update ahead of 2022-23 NHL season
Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie suffered what appears to be an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. Oshie immediately left the ice in the second period after taking a nasty hit from Red Wings center Joe Veleno. Oshie would later head to the locker room before the Capitals announced that will not be able to return to the game.
AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays series prediction
The Seattle Mariners are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years and will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. It’s a playoff miracle and time to look at our MLB odds series and make a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Abreu’s eye-opening decision for season finale sends White Sox fans into a tizzy
The Chicago White Sox wrap up what was a very disappointing season on Wednesday as they face the Minnesota Twins. Veteran Jose Abreu won’t play either and he was asked why, stating he wanted to see the game from a manager’s perspective, leaving many White Sox fans suspecting that the franchise icon might either move into coaching or leave the South Side.
Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1. The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out...
Jacob deGrom bares status of finger injury ahead of Mets’ do-or-die Game 2
The New York Mets dropped their Wild Card opener against the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs, so that means they are likely to activate Jacob deGrom earlier than planned. However, the question is whether the star pitcher is ready and healthy to play or not. For those not...
Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals
Zack Wheeler made the most out of his first career postseason start in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. Wheeler did not earn the win in the game, although he did have his way against a stout Cardinals lineup. The veteran right-hander logged […] The post Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball
The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to NBA’s looming Victor Wembanyama threat
Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it’s like to be seen as an otherworldly basketball force. Victor Wembanyama might take that mantle from him in the next decade. The Milwaukee Bucks star was asked about the immense fanfare being paid to the French teenager as his highlight reels going up against the G League Ignite squad have gone viral. To him, the potential is undeniable and also endless.
WATCH: Knicks’ Obi Toppin goes full dunk contest with between-the-legs slam in game
The NBA preseason presents itself as an opportunity to experiment with lineups and build team chemistry. For New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, however, it was a chance to once again showcase his insane hops. The Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at the Madison Square Garden and with the arena buzzing […] The post WATCH: Knicks’ Obi Toppin goes full dunk contest with between-the-legs slam in game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto keeps it real on facing Max Scherzer in Game 1 of Padres-Mets NL Wild Card series
It is no secret that San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is still very much on good terms with New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Soto and Scherzer shined during their run together with the Washington Nationals, and the two have since remained close off the field. For one, Soto issued his support to […] The post Juan Soto keeps it real on facing Max Scherzer in Game 1 of Padres-Mets NL Wild Card series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Scherzer falls into nightmarish hole never seen in postseason career
New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer has put together an elite career. He has been among the best in both the regular season and the postseason. But that was not the case tonight. Scherzer and the Mets are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of...
Jalen Brunson’s former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans
Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young on all-time strikeouts list
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready for the 2022 MLB postseason. The veteran and future Hall of Famer pitcher closed out the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB regular season with a sterling performance on the mound Wednesday night at home again the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was also in that 6-1 victory that he managed to surpass the legendary Cy Young on the all-time strikeouts list in Major League Baseball history.
