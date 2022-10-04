ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames star MacKenzie Weegar drops emotional take after signing eight-year extension

The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in July as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade. On Friday, the Flames made sure their new defenseman sticks around. The Flames and Weegar agreed to an eight-year extension, the team confirmed. The deal carries an annual average value of $6.25 million. He could have become an unrestricted […] The post Flames star MacKenzie Weegar drops emotional take after signing eight-year extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Capitals hit with troubling TJ Oshie update ahead of 2022-23 NHL season

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie suffered what appears to be an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. Oshie immediately left the ice in the second period after taking a nasty hit from Red Wings center Joe Veleno. Oshie would later head to the locker room before the Capitals announced that will not be able to return to the game.
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs

Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt

The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals

Zack Wheeler made the most out of his first career postseason start in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. Wheeler did not earn the win in the game, although he did have his way against a stout Cardinals lineup. The veteran right-hander logged […] The post Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball

The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to NBA’s looming Victor Wembanyama threat

Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it’s like to be seen as an otherworldly basketball force. Victor Wembanyama might take that mantle from him in the next decade. The Milwaukee Bucks star was asked about the immense fanfare being paid to the French teenager as his highlight reels going up against the G League Ignite squad have gone viral. To him, the potential is undeniable and also endless.
WATCH: Knicks’ Obi Toppin goes full dunk contest with between-the-legs slam in game

The NBA preseason presents itself as an opportunity to experiment with lineups and build team chemistry. For New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, however, it was a chance to once again showcase his insane hops. The Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at the Madison Square Garden and with the arena buzzing […] The post WATCH: Knicks’ Obi Toppin goes full dunk contest with between-the-legs slam in game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto keeps it real on facing Max Scherzer in Game 1 of Padres-Mets NL Wild Card series

It is no secret that San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is still very much on good terms with New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Soto and Scherzer shined during their run together with the Washington Nationals, and the two have since remained close off the field. For one, Soto issued his support to […] The post Juan Soto keeps it real on facing Max Scherzer in Game 1 of Padres-Mets NL Wild Card series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson’s former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans

Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young on all-time strikeouts list

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready for the 2022 MLB postseason. The veteran and future Hall of Famer pitcher closed out the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB regular season with a sterling performance on the mound Wednesday night at home again the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was also in that 6-1 victory that he managed to surpass the legendary Cy Young on the all-time strikeouts list in Major League Baseball history.
