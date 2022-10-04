ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visits Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visited the Rea Road branch on Oct. 5. A miniature home, complete with a front porch and yard, offered visitors a chance to meet the U.S. Bank mortgage team to discuss their homeownership dream – and grab a free treat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Top 5 Fall Festivals Happening Around Charlotte This Year

As the leaves continue to change color and shops and restaurants pump out pumpkin spice everything, it’s time to grab your friends, lace up your boots with the fur, and find some fried turkey legs. In no particular order, here are the top 5 biggest fall festivals happening around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Marvin, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sportswear company makes NC debut blocks away from competitor Lululemon in South End

Outdoor Voices, a Lululemon athletic apparel competitor, is openings its first store in North Carolina just blocks away in Charlotte’s South End. Outdoor Voices opened Sept. 23 at 100 W. Worthington Ave. near the rail trail, the company said. Prices for the sportswear brand range from $58 to $118 for women’s leggings and men’s shorts and sweatpants, for example, according to the company’s website.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

FitFest, Plant Sales, Potters Market, More Fall Festivals, Pink Cupcake Walk, Diwali Carnival and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/6)

The shift from a hot, humid summer over to chilly fall days seems to have hit the Charlotte area a little faster this year – and with it comes plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Exercise your green thumb, catch a scary show, celebrate Cinema Week, shop local artisans, show your dog a little love and much more this week in the Queen City!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Tile#Wine Cellar#Wine Room#Furniture
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
WCNC

Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run

CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte rents easing, Tepper property for sale, campus in Dilworth

The rental market in Charlotte is showing signs of softening, and David Tepper's company is offering up the 245 acres that was supposed to be the site of the new headquarters for the Carolina Panthers. WFAE's Woody Cain speaks to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment BizWorthy on these topics and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Get A Free Cinnabon Treat Today!

Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day today. According to Today, customers can get a free Cinnabon with the purchase of a Cinnabon at any of their locations nationwide. The deal starts today and runs until Friday for Cinnabon Rewards members by using the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app....
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy