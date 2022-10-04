ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kobe Bryant
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent

Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch

Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s immediate reaction after shocking fight with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I was pissed the f–k off’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley reveals initial reaction to Celtics’ Marcus Smart winning DPOY

It’s no secret that Patrick Beverley feels slighted by the fact that he’s never won the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran firmly believes that he’s the best defender in the entire NBA, which is why he feels that it’s a travesty that he’s been snubbed for the DPOY title year after year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James gets hit with Victor Wembanyama truth bomb from Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson may be friends with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, but even the one-time champ couldn’t deny the overwhelming talent that Victor Wembanyama possesses compared to LeBron before he was drafted. Wembanyama is the most anticipated prospect since James in 2003, so comparisons between the two players are not surprising to see. Similar […] The post Lakers star LeBron James gets hit with Victor Wembanyama truth bomb from Richard Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to NBA’s looming Victor Wembanyama threat

Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it’s like to be seen as an otherworldly basketball force. Victor Wembanyama might take that mantle from him in the next decade. The Milwaukee Bucks star was asked about the immense fanfare being paid to the French teenager as his highlight reels going up against the G League Ignite squad have gone viral. To him, the potential is undeniable and also endless.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul is every NBA fan seeing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in ‘Redeem Team’ doc

It’s been about two and a half years since Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, and somehow it still feels so surreal. However short his life might have been, the Los Angeles Lakers icon made an indelible mark on the game of basketball. And everyone, including Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, is being reminded of just […] The post Chris Paul is every NBA fan seeing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in ‘Redeem Team’ doc appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy