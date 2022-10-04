Todd and Julie Chrisley have more time before sentencing in tax fraud case

ATLANTA — The sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley in the couple’s federal tax fraud case will not take place this week.

The couple from “Chrisley Knows Best” faced criminal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. In June, a federal jury in Atlanta found them and their accountant guilty on all counts.

The sentencing hearing has been pushed to November as both sides await a judge’s decision on the Chrisleys’ appeal, which was filed in August. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office filed its response to the appeal Monday.

The case involved an allegation of $30 million in fraudulent bank loans the government says the Chrisleys took out to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending — even before becoming reality TV stars.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California, and then the couple refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home.

Both Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

The Chrisleys say they are being targeted by rogue revenue department agents Their attorney said the agents thought they were untouchable in their view.

