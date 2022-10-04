ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city

By Drew Taylor, Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgnmR_0iLbK7Ox00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the city. The ordinance was recommended by Mayor Randall Woodfin and passed with seven councilors approving the motion while one abstained from the vote.

Cities that have previously adopted similar ordinances include Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Cullman, Daphne, Dothan, Foley, Glencoe, Good Hope, Killen, Loxley, Owens Cross Roads and Russellville.

Some council members had questions about how the city would be able to regulate these dispensaries. Applications would be accepted through the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission , who would also approve licensing. However, Woodfin said the city would have the ability to approve zoning guidance on where dispensaries could be located.

“We have a process that we need to work out, and it’s not even in draft form,” Woodfin said.

Councilor Hunter Williams brought up how some neighborhoods may not want dispensaries in their areas. Woodfin responded by addressing the stigma of medical marijuana.

“This is not a CBD store,” he said. “If you don’t have a prescription or card, you can’t even buy anything.”

Before ‘Blonde,’ Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama

Councilor Darrell O’Quinn agreed with Woodfin, saying the council needs to approach this from a health care perspective.

“This is about healthcare and access to medicine,” O’Quinn said.

In May 2021, the Alabama legislature approved a bill authorizing the production of medical marijuana by licensed growers, producers and distributors.

The approval of that bill also lead to the creation of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which has 14 members. Several cities and counties have sent their ordinances to the commission and Birmingham is looking to join the list.

The new ordinance will put rules and regulations in place for people who want to own a medical cannabis dispensary in Birmingham.

Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander said this will have a significant impact on the medical industry in Birmingham.

“We know that many people affected by many different disease type they are truly helped by receiving this type of treatment,” Alexander said.

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Director John McMillian said medical cannabis could bring $200 million to the state.

Starting Oct. 31, the commission will begin accepting applications for medical marijuana dispensaries. The deadline for the commission to accept applications will be Dec. 30 with licenses being issued by July 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 5

TLSTREBOR
3d ago

It’s odd that the legislature would create a separate dispensary system. If medical marijuana is to be by prescription in a pill or tablet form only, why could it not be dispensed by any licensed pharmacy?

Reply
4
Related
wbrc.com

More cities voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa have paved the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to eventually open up, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. “I’m sure municipalities and counties are hearing a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Jefferson County bankruptcy bites again: sewer bills will increase 3.5% in 2023

Jefferson County residents will see a 3.49% increase in their sewer bills next year and can anticipate a similar increase every year until the county is out of debt. County commissioner Sheila Tyson said her customers have already called her with concerns over sewer bills that are higher than normal this year in addition to the multiple complaints she has received about similar issues with water bills.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa city leaders cut the ribbon for the River District Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a new exciting space now open in Tuscaloosa, which is the precursor to the Saban Center. Terry Saban joined city leaders for the ribbon cutting for the River District Park located downtown. “This park is part of what’s happening,” Saban said. “We’ve cut lots of ribbons since we’ve been here and […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Killen, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Russellville, AL
City
Glencoe, AL
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Cullman, AL
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Daphne, AL
City
Loxley, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
CBS 42

North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Woodfin
Person
Marilyn Monroe
CBS 42

Hoover helping drivers, homeowners impacted by last year’s flooding

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s been a year since historic flooding hit our state, taking lives and leaving damage behind in many communities, including Hoover. Now, the city is taking more steps to help homeowners and drivers alike. The city is taking legal action to repair a stormwater pipe. This comes after a city council […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building

The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. “Over the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County using Rebuild Alabama Act money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County, along with every county in the state, has a road or bridge project that is now supported by the state through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Under the Rebuild Alabama Act, some Shelby County roads will get much needed repairs and changes. In Helena alone,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Cullman Daphne#Owens Cross Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Tow Truck Driver’s Killing Judged Justified

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden Water pollution lawsuits settled with manufacturers, details confidential

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — ABC3340 News has learned the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Gadsden has reached a settlement with several companies the utility claimed polluted waterways. Gadsden Water alleged it was "damaged due to the negligent, willful and wanton conduct" of the defendants accusing them of releasing toxic chemicals.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy