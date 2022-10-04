ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

Related
WKRC

Police investigate Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otr#Police#Gas Station#Over The Rhine#Shell#E Liberty Street##Blue Sweatpants
Fox 19

Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
FAIRFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood

CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy