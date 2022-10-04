Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Man accused of exposing himself to children at Cincinnati gas station arrested
CINCINNATI — A man accused of exposing himself to three children at a gas station is now in custody. Cincinnati police said Recard Gray, 32, exposed himself to the children in Over-the-Rhine on Monday. It happened while they were sitting in their mother's van as she paid for gas...
WKRC
Police investigate Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
911 caller claims shooting was self-defense; mom of victim says it was a set up
A 911 caller said they shot and killed an 18-year-old in self-defense after they tried to rob him at a Fairfield hotel. The victim's mom says it was a set up.
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
Fox 19
Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
WLWT 5
Mother of three gets new home after falling victim to rental scam
COVINGTON, Ky. — A local mom of three, who was the victim of a rental scam, finally has a home to share with her three children. Angel Williams was scammed out of almost $2,000 in May after pursuing an online listing for a four-bedroom home in Covington. She and...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place
Man accused of setting fire at gas station facing charges
KETTERING — A Dayton man is facing charges after police say he set a fire at a local gas station. Dale Smith, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count of arson, aggravated arson, possession of criminal tools and two counts of vandalism, according to court records.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found shot to death at hotel in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was found shot to death at a hotel on Sunday. It happened around 5:23 a.m. when the Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express off Fairfield Business Center Drive.
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
