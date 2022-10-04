ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Aides Beef With Relief Workers Who Claim He Halted Operations for Photo Op

By Josh Fiallo
 3 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vigorously denied claims that the he made relief workers pause their rescue operations for several hours on Sunday afternoon so he could have a photo op in Arcadia, despite TV interviews with those present saying otherwise. The infuriated workers told ABC Action News that they’d been leading relief mission for days since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week but a state trooper made them stop because DeSantis was en route. The trooper allegedly told the workers that his “hands were tied.” The incident has since spurred a dispute between DeSantis and Florida Democrats over what really happened. Karla Hernández, the running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, accused DeSantis of calling good Samaritans liars. Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ campaign, called the whole story “disinformation ,” pointing to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that said operations “stayed rolling the entire time.”

Comments / 181

Carmen Salgado
3d ago

Desantis is just a bloviator. Just like mangoman and Abbott doesn't take responsibility. He has his supporters hoodwinked and bamboozled. He tells them don't believe what you see only, what I say. Btw, I believe the volunteers not the people who work for the little dictator.

Reply(26)
42
Noreen Shafer
3d ago

Always ready for a photo op. He is the worst governor and I hope he loses his re-election. He loves the attention but doesn’t really care about the citizens of Florida.

Reply(4)
31
Gwendolyn Armour
3d ago

They are telling the truth! Desantis publicity stunt is part of his campaign. His theory is to be president! He has attitude if you don't put him in front of a camera, he is a controlling boss. Desantis never speak of the poor. Vote No to Desantis!

Reply(1)
22
