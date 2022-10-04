ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check

By Derick Fox
 3 days ago

WEST JORDAN ( ABC4 ) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday.

Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Inside the home, officers found a 73-year-old man and a 44-year-old man dead with “fatal gunshot wounds”.

Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport

Winkler said the two lived with each other at the home and were father and son.

An investigation is ongoing so details are limited but police confirmed the public is not in any danger.

