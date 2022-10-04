Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Need for Speed Unbound Screenshots Leak Ahead of Reveal, Tease Anime-Style Look
Someone from Criterion Games may have unintentionally (or intentionally) leaked Need for Speed Unbound screenshots ahead of its official reveal later today. This anime-style installment will allegedly be coming to all current platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X and Steam on December 2nd. Players will have...
laptopmag.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
The First Gameplay Trailer For Dead Space Is Now Available
The first gameplay trailer for Dead Space has just been released, keeping with the game’s promise to do so. The trailer highlights the remake’s impressive new graphics and deadly returning foes. The trailer starts with clips we have already seen from earlier teasers, such as infected humans banging...
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
techeblog.com
Dead Space Remake Gets New Gameplay Trailer Showcasing Peeling System
EA’s Dead Space remake keeps the original plot, as it’s set in the 26th century and follows engineer Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel assigned to the USG Ishimura, a gargantuan planetary mining ship that has gone silent. During his investigation, a distress call is sent out by the ship’s medical officer Nicole Brennan (Isaac’s girlfriend) before the crew is attacked by mutated human corpses.
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
UEFA・
Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month
Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
EA drops Need for Speed Unbound reveal trailer, out December 2
In brief: EA has dropped its official Need for Speed Unbound reveal trailer, highlighting a new art style designed to set the title apart from the sea of other racers already on the market. In NFS Unbound, players will "race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers" in a bid to reach Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge, The Grand.
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Suggests Investment in Elden Ring Creators Could Lead to Movies, TV Shows
Sony recently invested more into FromSoftware, the creator of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and other beloved properties, and while nothing has been announced at this time, PlayStation boss Herman Hulst has suggested that this investment could lead to movie and TV show adaptations. Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, indicated as much by saying that the collaborations between PlayStation and FromSoftware could entail explorations via PlayStation Productions, the branch of PlayStation responsible for adapting IPs to different mediums.
Jailbroken PS5 consoles are being used to install an iconic game
PlayStation 5s are still relatively hard to come by, but they’re not quite as elusive as they once were. Plenty of us now have our hands on one of these chunky lads and are discovering new secrets everyday. Just this morning, players found an extremely handy feature hidden in plain sight on the DualSense controller.
PlayStation will never abandon single-player story driven games, says boss
If PlayStation is known for doing one thing really well, it's single-player story driven experiences. While Nintendo and Xbox certainly aren't strangers to unforgettable stories and must-play single-player adventures, many gamers agree that PlayStation do it just that little bit better than the competition. Over the last few years, we've...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
dotesports.com
It could have been worse: The internet reactions to the movie version of Mario
The Mario movie is scheduled for a 2023 release, not much is currently known about the film apart from its cover image. While the movie will get its first trailer during the next Nintendo Direct, fans got a glimpse of the movie Mario in a leak. A McDonald’s employee shared...
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full sequel
CD Projekt revealed the game, codenamed Orion, during a strategic presentation today.
techaiapp.com
Overwatch 2 Is Releasing Soon — Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Overwatch is dead. Long live Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment’s team-based shooter is leveling up to offer newbies and veterans of the game a lot of new and exciting things, and the good news is that the wait for Overwatch 2 won’t be very long now. Here’s what you...
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
PlayStation facing backlash over yet another potential remaster
PlayStation are endlessly loyal to their most successful exclusives, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, PlayStation has created some incredible sequels over the years. For many fans, problems arise when originality stops. With The Last Of Us Part I, PlayStation and Naughty Dog opened up a can of worms. How old does a game need to be to justify revisiting it?
