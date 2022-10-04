Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Justin M. Lillie, 35 –...
cowboystatedaily.com
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker’s claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
capcity.news
Cheyenne teenager gets 20–22 years for killing of rival gang member
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A teenager from Cheyenne was sentenced in Laramie County District Court to 20–22 years in prison yesterday, Oct. 6, for shooting and killing a rival gang member. According to police, the shooting occurred on July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments when 16-year-old Raymond Sanchez...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct. CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:. ''On September 30 at...
Theft Suspect Wanted
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the pictured male. He is suspected of credit card fraud and theft from a vehicle. Officers recently responded to a report of a vehicle burglary near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive. Police believe the suspect was able...
Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
capcity.news
Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update
On Saturday, September 17 Michael Steven Wayne Cordova (04/29/2004) was released from the hospital and booked into the Larimer County Jail on an arrest warrant alleging the following:. 2 counts of attempted 1st-degree murder of a peace officer (F2) 2 counts of 1st-degree assault on a peace officer (F3) 2...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I love how simple phone calls can lead to incredible opportunities — I was talking with Kit and Donna about their interest in Cheyenne, to build residential housing and commercial facilities. From our conversation, I learned about a company they are working with in Colorado that would be a perfect fit for Cheyenne and all of Wyoming. I hope this chance encounter ends with significant conversations and maybe a new manufacturing facility located in our beautiful city.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash
After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
SEE Inside The Haunted Bell Tower Of Cheyenne, Wyoming
There was a time when someone was up in the Church tower of St. Mark's Episcopal every day. The bells there are played by pushing down on a series of short poles. Someone talented enough would know how to play a tune. No one really goes up there anymore. But...
capcity.news
Makenzy Creel named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Makenzy Creel, an eighth grader at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 10. She was nominated by the selection committee for being a great student in and out of the...
