On Thursday, September 29, McKinney Christian Academy’s Jazz Band, The Jazz Bath, performed at Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in McKinney. This group consists of a few MCA students including juniors Jackson Iseneker on the trumpet and Aiden Ewing on the guitar. The Jazz Bath provided entertainment for the night as they played for two hours. Some MCA students and teachers came to support the band. Band Director Ken Snow added that “When your band students exceed expectations and perform to the best of their abilities, you feel like a proud parent. That’s the way I feel toward the Jazz trio. I feel like a proud parent and that I’ve done something right.” The MCA band will be hosting the “Fall Mini-Concert” on October 10th at 6:00pm.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe.
Police Departments across the state are gearing up an October tradition: the Texas version of National Night Out. It’s an event in which police and the communities they serve hang out and get to know each other.
The Red River Rivalry is one of the most iconic series in college football for a reason. Millions of fans will watch the game even though the clash between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns in Dallas likely won’t have College Football Playoff implications. That was unfortunate news for at least one Sooners fan, who was caught in the third quarter weeping shortly after Texas made it a four-score game when quarterback Quinn Ewers found wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders in the end zone for a touchdown.
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A weekend car crash has shattered a family but it's bringing together the small town of Crandall. A terrible accident has left a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader on life support. There's still questions about how the rollover accident happened on Saturday evening. But no one's thinking about that now.Hearts are going out to 16-year-old Peyton Jones who was driving and who, according to her mother, is not expected to survive her injuries. "She was the funny one, she always had a joke or a funny sense of humor," said Makiala Brown.Brown reflected on the seven years...
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
McKinney Christian Academy’s junior varsity and varsity teams had two games this week. They first played away against the Dallas Covenant Knights. MCA’s junior varsity clashed against Covenant’s junior varsity. Both teams fought their hardest and Covenant ended up coming out on top. Freshman Makennah Vann said, “I think that JV could’ve done a better job on teamwork and communication.” Varsity beat Covenant in 3 sets with scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-20. Sophomore Adi Vanover added “It was good but we could’ve done better on our effort and energy.”
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Students were placed in a “hold” at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon after a threat was reported to campus administration, the district announced. Midlothian Independent School District said there was no active threat and the staff “acted immediately” to keep students safe when the...
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it.
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
It looks like a worker is going to be okay after getting stranded on top of a large water tower in Collin County on Monday. He was apparently injured or ill and unable to get himself down.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced one of its biggest sales of the year, a winter sale with fares as low as $29 for a one-way trip.
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
