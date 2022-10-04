On Thursday, September 29, McKinney Christian Academy’s Jazz Band, The Jazz Bath, performed at Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in McKinney. This group consists of a few MCA students including juniors Jackson Iseneker on the trumpet and Aiden Ewing on the guitar. The Jazz Bath provided entertainment for the night as they played for two hours. Some MCA students and teachers came to support the band. Band Director Ken Snow added that “When your band students exceed expectations and perform to the best of their abilities, you feel like a proud parent. That’s the way I feel toward the Jazz trio. I feel like a proud parent and that I’ve done something right.” The MCA band will be hosting the “Fall Mini-Concert” on October 10th at 6:00pm.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO