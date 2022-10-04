ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 75 near Acorn in reference to destruction of property. Information has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney for further consideration. A minor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Mena led to the arrest of William Hale, 59 of Mena on charges...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed after large fight in Pine Hills, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man in his 20s is dead after gunfire rang out after a large fight in Pine Hills early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive off N Kirkman Road after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
PINE HILLS, FL

