Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Vendors for Safety & Fun Fest
On Saturday, October 22, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) will be holding its Annual Safety and Fun Fest. It will take place in downtown Brooksville at Hernando Park on Fort Dade Avenue where the band shell is and all up and down Main Street. This annual event, which...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
Brooksville Man “Taking Off” After $1M Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Win
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Martin shared
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
Tampa AC company owner arrested after stealing thousands from business, deputies say
A Tampa AC company owner was arrested after deputies said he stole thousands of dollars from a business.
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
Young Polk County deputy serving warrant killed in shooting
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Polk City.
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
21-Year-Old Polk County Sheriff Deputy Killed While Serving Warrant In Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony search warrant. The deputy, who has not been named at this time, was 21 years of age and only with the department
Florida Highway Patrol car washed away by Hurricane Ian after bridge collapses in Hardee County
A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was pulled out of the floodwaters in hard-hit Hardee County after Hurricane Ian collapsed a bridge and washed it away.
Teens hit 123 mph before deadly crash in stolen Maserati, Pinellas sheriff says
Two of the three teens involved in a deadly stolen car crash in Pinellas County are expected to survive, according to an update from authorities.
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 75 near Acorn in reference to destruction of property. Information has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney for further consideration. A minor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Mena led to the arrest of William Hale, 59 of Mena on charges...
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
Woman killed after being struck by Jeep while crossing US-19 in Tarpon Springs
A woman was killed when she attempted to cross US-19 in a motorized wheelchair on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD).
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
Man shot, killed after large fight in Pine Hills, deputies say
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man in his 20s is dead after gunfire rang out after a large fight in Pine Hills early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive off N Kirkman Road after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
