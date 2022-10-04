ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking kidnapping victim, suspects in Pasadena

Authorities are seeking the victim and pair of suspect allegedly involved in an apparent kidnapping in Pasadena. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a series of photos showing the suspects and their vehicle related to the incident. According to deputies, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon as a Hispanic male, reportedly in his 30s, was walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Pasadena Boulevard, when two people, both male Hispanics expected to be in their 20s, exited a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 and attacked the man. They allegedly knocked him to the ground, rendering him unconscious before forcing him into the back of the vehicle. They are then believed to have fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue. There was no additional information available on the victim or suspects involved.  Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Police looking for more victims, witnesses of 2 robbery suspects: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two people officials say were involved in a series of robberies, including follow-home robberies, and now police want any other witnesses or victims to come forward. Clayton Randolph, 34, and Shanika Davidson, 35, were arrested on Sept. 15, and during their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Public Safety
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
SANTA ANA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Five Men Arrested After Police Chase

First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department announced Wednesday that five young men were taken into custody in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA

