foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
Los Angeles police release video of violent ‘follow home’ robbery; more victims sought
Los Angeles police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a gas station with the aim of identifying more potential victims of two suspects who were recently arrested. Clayton Randolph, 34, is under arrest and facing 12 charges including robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a handgun. Shanika Davidson, 35, was booked on […]
Authorities seeking kidnapping victim, suspects in Pasadena
Authorities are seeking the victim and pair of suspect allegedly involved in an apparent kidnapping in Pasadena. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a series of photos showing the suspects and their vehicle related to the incident. According to deputies, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon as a Hispanic male, reportedly in his 30s, was walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Pasadena Boulevard, when two people, both male Hispanics expected to be in their 20s, exited a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 and attacked the man. They allegedly knocked him to the ground, rendering him unconscious before forcing him into the back of the vehicle. They are then believed to have fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue. There was no additional information available on the victim or suspects involved. Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
foxla.com
South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot
LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
foxla.com
Drunk driver sentenced in street racing crash that killed longtime OC Register editor
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life for the murder of a longtime OC Register editor. In July of 2020, during a street race, Louie Robert Villa, 31, crashed into a pickup truck being driven by OC Register editor Gene Harbrecht.
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
KTLA.com
Police looking for more victims, witnesses of 2 robbery suspects: LAPD
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two people officials say were involved in a series of robberies, including follow-home robberies, and now police want any other witnesses or victims to come forward. Clayton Randolph, 34, and Shanika Davidson, 35, were arrested on Sept. 15, and during their arrests and...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
2 Wounded Men, 1 Elderly, Transported to Hospital After Stabbing in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles, CA: Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 1:14 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, of a stabbing of two males on the 400 block East of Kingsley Avenue in the city of Pomona. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters located...
Las Vegas stabbing suspect previously lived in LA, report shows
Yoni Barrios is now facing murder charges after two people were killed and six others were injured when he attacked them with a large kitchen knife in a series of stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip.
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.
Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
outlooknewspapers.com
Five Men Arrested After Police Chase
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department announced Wednesday that five young men were taken into custody in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800...
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
