Chad Lutz
1d ago
How is it close? The new Nazi DNC represents treason, hate, and division. Shame on the far left hate groups.
Sterling Brass
2d ago
Vote for change. Democrats done enough damage to our state last 33 years lets het some different blood that works for all Oregonians not just the blue
John King
2d ago
I see leftist liberal woke lesbian Tina Kotex and company already started nasty smear campaignes against her 2 rivals. So typical😡
KGW
New poll on Oregon governor race finds Republican Christine Drazan has a slight lead
Democrat Tina Kotek polled close behind Drazan, remaining within the margin of error. Despite her ample funding, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson trailed behind.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Oregon governor’s race a ‘toss-up’ by national forecasters. They explain why.
Oregon’s three-way race for governor is a toss-up just about a month out to the election. That’s the current call of two national, non-partisan political research outlets that watch, analyze and make forecasts about elections. The Cook Political Report and “Sabato’s Crystal Ball” at the University of Virginia...
KCBY
Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
Herald and News
Oregon's governor candidates to debate in Medford on Thursday
In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, presents the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D). NBC5 News Director Craig...
Nike’s Knight donates another $2M to Betsy Johnson’s campaign
In Oregon, Nike founder Phil Knight recently donated $2 million to Betsy Johnson's gubernatorial campaign on top of the $2 million he donated before.
Here's how to register to vote in Oregon or Washington — and the deadlines to get it done
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians and Washingtonians should both start to see voters’ pamphlets and ballots arrive in the mail in just a couple weeks, leading up to the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. But there's another critically important date that Oregon residents in particular need to be...
Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
WWEEK
The Oregon Secretary of State Is Investigating Signature Sheets Betsy Johnson’s Campaign Submitted
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Christine Drazan does not attend 1-on-1 interview with Central Oregon Daily
The three candidates for Oregon governor were invited to visit the Central Oregon Daily News studios to take part in one-on-one interviews on a number of topics. These interviews were scheduled for Sept. 28, the day after all three were in Bend for a debate. The interviews would ask each...
ijpr.org
Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working
Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
Silly though they seem, campaigns know that political ads serve a purpose
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the November midterm election little more than a month away, political candidates and their campaigns are doing everything in their power to get and hold the public's attention. Whether you're trying to consume media on television or online, it's nearly impossible to miss the political ads — which is precisely the idea.
Oregon candidate Mike Erickson threatens lawsuit to overturn election over negative ad
Ballots haven’t been mailed yet, but Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson is threatening a lawsuit to overturn election results if his Democratic opponent wins. Erickson’s threat, in a cease-and-desist letter his attorney sent Andrea Salinas’ campaign, rests on a state law that provides for elections to be overturned if a judge finds that the winner […] The post Oregon candidate Mike Erickson threatens lawsuit to overturn election over negative ad appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
KDRV
Oregon Taxpayers Bill of Rights gets new push with Taxpayer Advocate
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Revenue is reminding people about rights they've had more than 30 years, " but many taxpayers just don’t know what their rights are." Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) today is launching a new effort before the 2023 tax season with Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate to remind Oregon taxpayers of their rights under the law.
columbiagorgenews.com
HRVHS student testifies before Oregon Senate committee
On Sept. 22, Wylde Wind & Water (WW&W) intern Erandy Galindo, 16, was invited to testify in front of the Oregon Senate Interim Committee on Education chaired by Sen. Michael Dembrow. Galindo, an intern for WW&W this summer, is a junior at Hood River Valley High School. Six students from...
KXL
Leaders In Oregon Sound Alarm Over Election Safety And Security
PORLTAND, Ore. – Oregon’s leaders Tuesday sounded the alarm over election safety and security. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s received reports of threats to election workers and warnings of planned intimidation at ballot boxes, “To all of this election denying movement, or anybody else who would attack our proven system: Look at the facts and hands off.”
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
KDRV
Jackson County Circuit Court judge announces retirement
MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced a vacancy in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday. This vacancy comes after the announcement that Judge Lorenzo A. Mejia would retire at the end of the year. His retirement goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2022. In the announcement, Brown...
