Oregon State

Chad Lutz
1d ago

How is it close? The new Nazi DNC represents treason, hate, and division. Shame on the far left hate groups.

Sterling Brass
2d ago

Vote for change. Democrats done enough damage to our state last 33 years lets het some different blood that works for all Oregonians not just the blue

John King
2d ago

I see leftist liberal woke lesbian Tina Kotex and company already started nasty smear campaignes against her 2 rivals. So typical😡

KCBY

Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregon's governor candidates to debate in Medford on Thursday

In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, presents the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D). NBC5 News Director Craig...
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working

Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Silly though they seem, campaigns know that political ads serve a purpose

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the November midterm election little more than a month away, political candidates and their campaigns are doing everything in their power to get and hold the public's attention. Whether you're trying to consume media on television or online, it's nearly impossible to miss the political ads — which is precisely the idea.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon candidate Mike Erickson threatens lawsuit to overturn election over negative ad

Ballots haven’t been mailed yet, but Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson is threatening a lawsuit to overturn election results if his Democratic opponent wins.  Erickson’s threat, in a cease-and-desist letter his attorney sent Andrea Salinas’ campaign, rests on a state law that provides for elections to be overturned if a judge finds that the winner […] The post Oregon candidate Mike Erickson threatens lawsuit to overturn election over negative ad appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures

CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon Taxpayers Bill of Rights gets new push with Taxpayer Advocate

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Revenue is reminding people about rights they've had more than 30 years, " but many taxpayers just don’t know what their rights are." Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) today is launching a new effort before the 2023 tax season with Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate to remind Oregon taxpayers of their rights under the law.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

HRVHS student testifies before Oregon Senate committee

On Sept. 22, Wylde Wind & Water (WW&W) intern Erandy Galindo, 16, was invited to testify in front of the Oregon Senate Interim Committee on Education chaired by Sen. Michael Dembrow. Galindo, an intern for WW&W this summer, is a junior at Hood River Valley High School. Six students from...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Leaders In Oregon Sound Alarm Over Election Safety And Security

PORLTAND, Ore. – Oregon’s leaders Tuesday sounded the alarm over election safety and security. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s received reports of threats to election workers and warnings of planned intimidation at ballot boxes, “To all of this election denying movement, or anybody else who would attack our proven system: Look at the facts and hands off.”
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Jackson County Circuit Court judge announces retirement

MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced a vacancy in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday. This vacancy comes after the announcement that Judge Lorenzo A. Mejia would retire at the end of the year. His retirement goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2022. In the announcement, Brown...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

