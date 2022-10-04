Read full article on original website
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
Kliff Kingsbury Impressed with How Eagles Have Built Around Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has a lot in common with his counterpart on Sunday, Eagles’ mentor Nick Sirianni. Both Kingsbury, 43, and Sirianni, 41, are part of the new breed of NFL offensive coaches and they both have burgeoning stars at the quarterback position who started out as high-school standouts in Texas before becoming collegiate stars under Lincoln Riley at the University of Oklahoma but only after transferring in (Kyler Murray from Texas A&M) and Jalen Hurts from Alabama).
When Does NBA 2K23 Season 2 Start?
Having been almost a month since NBA 2K23's release, players are already starting to wonder; when does NBA 2K23 Season 2 start?. Debuting on Sept. 9, NBA 2K23 brought in many new features to the game, making it a groundbreaking addition to the franchise. MyTEAM mode made many new changes, such as the elimination of contracts, a new Triple Threat online co-op game mode, and the addition of leaderboards. NBA 2K23 also introduced new mechanics, like a new shot meter and rim hangs, for smoother and more satisfying gameplay.
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
PJ Tucker Highlights Tyrese Maxey’s Impact on Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey didn’t have much popularity around the NBA going into his sophomore year. After having an undefined role in his rookie season two years back, it was unclear what the future held for the former first-round pick. By year two, Maxey quickly emerged as a...
Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
