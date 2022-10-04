Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Sharks play the Predators in Prague
Nashville Predators (1-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-0, in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -180, Sharks +151; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at O2 Arena in Prague. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall...
Centre Daily
Mariners’ Robbie Ray ready for Game 2 start in his return to Toronto
TORONTO — The symmetry is too sweet to ignore. Robbie Ray is back in Toronto to pitch against the Blue Jays in the playoffs on Saturday, a year after turning his career around in a dominant season pitching for the Blue Jays. He does not anticipate a warm reception...
Centre Daily
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Centre Daily
Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?
The Vikings haven't played great football for much of this season, but they've done enough to be sitting comfortably at 3-1 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC through four games. That's a good place to be. This week presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to make some...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
SI Tickets Can Get You Into Any Eagles Game This Year
The Ealges are taking their 4-0 record into Arizona on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup against the 2-2 Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 ET on FOX. View the original article to see embedded media. A win could dive tickets to the huge NFC East game between the Eagles...
Centre Daily
When Does NBA 2K23 Season 2 Start?
Having been almost a month since NBA 2K23's release, players are already starting to wonder; when does NBA 2K23 Season 2 start?. Debuting on Sept. 9, NBA 2K23 brought in many new features to the game, making it a groundbreaking addition to the franchise. MyTEAM mode made many new changes, such as the elimination of contracts, a new Triple Threat online co-op game mode, and the addition of leaderboards. NBA 2K23 also introduced new mechanics, like a new shot meter and rim hangs, for smoother and more satisfying gameplay.
NBA・
Comments / 0