Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers
Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
NJ weather: Cold front to spark a breeze, showers, and a big cooldown
Wasn't Thursday just a perfect day? All three of New Jersey's climate reporting sites — Newark, Trenton, and Atantic City — hit a high temperature of 75 degrees. I love 70s and sunshine. We will squeak out one more day of spectacular sunshine and warm temperatures on Friday....
Incredibly The Most Famous Food In New Jersey Isn’t Actually Food
If I had to pick a motto it would be "I'll try anything at least once." It's how I can confidently say that pickles and peanut butter are a terrible combination and that mushrooms are actually delicious. Whenever I travel anywhere, I like to try food that's unique to that...
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Beware New Jersey: You Could Have Infected Batch of Candy Corn
I never liked candy corn and now I have the proof to say: "I told you so!" They're nasty. I'm not wrong. According to NJ.com, there is a recall for candy corn because infected batches might contain an undeclared allergen. Usually, candy corns do not contain eggs. The infected packages...
Thursday NJ weather: Sunshine and dry weather return
We made it — Ian is outta here! After six days of gloomy, soggy weather, we now enter a stretch of six days of mainly sunny, dry weather. From one extreme to another!. Both Thursday and Friday will feature bright weather and comfortable temperatures. However, there is one thing to watch in the forecast. A cold front arriving Friday afternoon will kick up a brisk breeze for a few hours, drive in some spotty rain showers, and knock back temperatures heading into the weekend.
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Ian’s remnants finally depart NJ: One more day of soggy weather
Look, we really really needed the rain. But I think everyone in New Jersey is ready to see the sun again. The remnants of Ian have brought a wide variety of messy conditions across New Jersey over the last five days. Just to recap:. —Rainfall ranged from just under 2...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed
Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey. Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times...
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
This New Jersey Bakery Takes The Cake! Just Look At These Works Of Art
We are all looking to impress when we host a special occasion, aren't we? You may just want to be the bell of the ball at someone else's event too! Well, showing up with a cake like this is how you do it!. These are some of the cutest and...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
Really?? Is THIS The Most-Popular Halloween Candy in NJ in 2022?
If you're wondering which Halloween candies to buy this year in New Jersey, then you might want to get your hand on some of... these?. CandyStore.com did the predictive math. They looked at 15 years' worth of candy sales data from 2007-2021, looking particularly at the months leading up to Halloween. And from there, they were able to predict the most popular Halloween candies in each state for 2022.
Did You Know These Famous Scary Movies Have Interesting New Jersey Connections?
See if you can figure out the NJ connections the next time you turn on these scary movies. I once had a coworker who said "somehow, everything always comes back to New Jersey." As time goes on, I'm finding out he was correct. Whether it's a song about the Garden State, a show that was filmed here, or someone you randomly ran into in another state who happened to live in NJ at some point, it always comes back to New Jersey.
Heads Up! Drivers Keep Your Eyes Open It’s Deer Season Here in New Jersey
It's that time of year again here in New Jersey. Prime "deer season" and it's now through the end of November. Keep those eyes on the road and watch for deer throughout New Jersey. I live in Southern Ocean County and we have a high number of deer in our...
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
