Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 2
Following a dominant victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in their preseason opener, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court in South Philly for the first time on Wednesday. The Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two matchups in the preseason. After going into Monday’s...
Phillies Author Incredible Comeback Against Cardinals, Secure Game 1 of the NLWCS
It was the biggest game of the last decade for the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. Zack Wheeler, the ace, was handed the ball for the start and he delivered. Absolutely dealt. Through 6.1 innings pitched, he allowed two hits, and four strikeouts, and he didn't surrender a single run.
Phillies Announce Wild Card Series Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies will play in their first postseason series in over a decade on Friday. For the Wild Card series, teams must cut their roster down to 26 players—with a limit of 13 pitchers. Interim manager Rob Thomson and the club had to make some difficult choices both in the bullpen and on the bench ahead of game one.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Continues To Test Himself Late Into His Career
To be apart of a professional sports team for 15 years is already an amazing feat on it's own. For Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, he was an All-Star starter, he broke Cy Young's strikeout record and he is apart of arguably the best team in baseball with a real shot to win his second World Series ring.
Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay
Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays was a fabulous pitcher's duel through five innings. Shane McClanahan and Shane Bieber had each pitched like their respective staff aces. After Jose Siri launched his first career post-season home run in...
Steven Kwan Explains Why The Guardians Are Ready For Postseason, Terry Francona’s Effect, Team Chemistry
It's pretty safe to say that if Steven Kwan wasn't on this team then the Guardians would not be in the position they're in right now!. He's had one of the best breakout seasons we've seen from a rookie in a long time and has beautifully meshed into this brand of baseball that the Guardians play so well.
Brandon Nimmo Hoping Wild Card Series Isn’t Final With New York Mets
NEW YORK - It's no secret that Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the 2022 postseason concludes. But Nimmo, who is set to play in his first playoff game as a Met, had not given it much thought that the Wild Card series could be his final games in Queens.
The Royals fired Mike Matheny. To fix 97 losses, they’ll need to change more than that
A statistic popped into my Twitter feed late Wednesday, though not as late as the Royals were sending out tweets, and it caught my attention. The Cleveland Guardians, winners of the same AL Central Division in which the Royals had hoped to compete, not only finished better than 20 games above .500 this season on their way to a playoff appearance, but their Triple-A, Double-A and High-A teams did the same. All of them, 20 games above .500 or better.
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Jose Ramirez Talks About His Relationship With Amed Rosario, Francona Ahead Of Playoffs
The Guardians' MVP year in and year out had some words to say leading up to the team's Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ramirez continues to be one of baseball's best players and most impactful as well. At this point in his career, he may never win an MVP award from the writers but he certainly deserves one.
Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?
FRISCO - America's Team vs. Super Bowl champs. In the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys look to shock the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week and fresh off a loss to NFC West division foe San Francisco 49ers in which LA failed to score a touchdown.
Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers
Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’
The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5
The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it. Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.
