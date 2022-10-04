Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?
The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning...
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’
The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors’ Point Guard-Less Lineup Struggles as Offense Sputters vs. Celtics
Scottie Barnes might not be ready to take over the point guard spot for the Toronto Raptors quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. It's early, of course, but Wednesday night's outing against the Boston Celtics showed just how far the sophomore wing has to go before he can truly lay claim to Toronto's offensive initiator.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming
There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
Wichita Eagle
After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
Comments / 0