Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
After a long wait, Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the season to take the American League single-season record, passing fellow Yankees great Roger Maris. With Maris’s family traveling with the Yankees in recent weeks, he and Judge’s legacies have been intertwined. Another...
MLB・
Centre Daily
Phillies score six in ninth to beat Cardinals, 6-3, in Game 1 of wild-card series
ST. LOUIS — Jean Segura wasn’t even halfway down the first-base line when he leaped in the air, looking more like Mikhail Baryshnikov than the player who delivered a game-winning hit in the Phillies’ first playoff game in 11 years. It was pure joy, 5,195 career at-bats...
Centre Daily
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Centre Daily
“Not Much More I Can Ask For” Segura Says About Storybook Moment
Jean Segura played 1,328 games before his first postseason contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. It's a tired narrative now, everybody knows that Segura had played the most games of all active MLB players without a postseason appearance before Friday. Despite that, Segura looked as if he was a veteran...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Mariners’ Robbie Ray ready for Game 2 start in his return to Toronto
TORONTO — The symmetry is too sweet to ignore. Robbie Ray is back in Toronto to pitch against the Blue Jays in the playoffs on Saturday, a year after turning his career around in a dominant season pitching for the Blue Jays. He does not anticipate a warm reception...
Centre Daily
Mets’ Max Scherzer Booed Off Mound After Game 1 Letdown
NEW YORK - It was the exact opposite of pretty. New York Mets co-ace Max Scherzer got rocked by the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series at Citi Field. Scherzer allowed seven runs and four home runs in just 4.2 innings, and exited to a rain of boos from a sold out crowd.
Centre Daily
Tyler Glasnow ready to save Rays’ season
CLEVELAND — As Tyler Glasnow worked through the mundane year-plus rehab from August 2021 Tommy John elbow surgery — where progress is incremental and timetables aren’t discussed — the idea of returning to pitch in this year’s playoffs was a motivating thought. “I think that...
Centre Daily
Starling Marte, Francisco Alvarez to be on New York Mets’ Wild Card Roster
NEW YORK - The veteran has returned and the rookie has a spot. Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez have been included on the Mets' Wild Card roster this weekend against the San Diego Padres. Marte has been out for one month with a fractured right middle finger. As general manager...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
SI Tickets Can Get You Into Any Eagles Game This Year
The Ealges are taking their 4-0 record into Arizona on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup against the 2-2 Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 ET on FOX. View the original article to see embedded media. A win could dive tickets to the huge NFC East game between the Eagles...
Centre Daily
PJ Tucker Highlights Tyrese Maxey’s Impact on Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey didn’t have much popularity around the NBA going into his sophomore year. After having an undefined role in his rookie season two years back, it was unclear what the future held for the former first-round pick. By year two, Maxey quickly emerged as a...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: ‘I Was Shocked!’; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Centre Daily
NHL’s East ‘have nots’ hoping to start challenging the elite
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren’t getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn't shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference’s elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age to...
NHL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
When Does NBA 2K23 Season 2 Start?
Having been almost a month since NBA 2K23's release, players are already starting to wonder; when does NBA 2K23 Season 2 start?. Debuting on Sept. 9, NBA 2K23 brought in many new features to the game, making it a groundbreaking addition to the franchise. MyTEAM mode made many new changes, such as the elimination of contracts, a new Triple Threat online co-op game mode, and the addition of leaderboards. NBA 2K23 also introduced new mechanics, like a new shot meter and rim hangs, for smoother and more satisfying gameplay.
NBA・
Centre Daily
Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5
The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it. Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.
Centre Daily
Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?
The Vikings haven't played great football for much of this season, but they've done enough to be sitting comfortably at 3-1 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC through four games. That's a good place to be. This week presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to make some...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
FRISCO - While the prowess of their defense has rightfully dominated the headlines, the Dallas Cowboys continue to employ a versatile and potentially explosive offense. ... but there is at least some mild concern at the moment over a centerpiece of that offense. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb missed practice on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Kliff Kingsbury Impressed with How Eagles Have Built Around Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has a lot in common with his counterpart on Sunday, Eagles’ mentor Nick Sirianni. Both Kingsbury, 43, and Sirianni, 41, are part of the new breed of NFL offensive coaches and they both have burgeoning stars at the quarterback position who started out as high-school standouts in Texas before becoming collegiate stars under Lincoln Riley at the University of Oklahoma but only after transferring in (Kyler Murray from Texas A&M) and Jalen Hurts from Alabama).
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
NFL・
Comments / 0