WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
WAFF
How inflation is impacting a favorite north Alabama fall festivity
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Tennessee Valley mark the beginning of the fall season by visiting the pumpkin patch, like the popular Tate Farms. Owner Stewart McGill says, just like everyone, he’s seen inflation hit his farm. He says his input costs have gone up by 24% over the last year. This is covering everything from food to fuel to fertilizer.
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
Huntsville Fire Chaplain passes away
Spence Thompson, the chaplain for Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), passed away on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
WAFF
Huntsville combat veteran receives new home from Breland Homes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A staff sergeant that was wounded in combat received the keys to his new adaptive home from Breland Homes on Wednesday. Mike Brown was wounded in 2007 when the truck he was in was hit by a Russian-made anti-tank grenade. Brown lost a leg because the incident.
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Alabama A&M announces contractor for animal services renovation
Alabama A&M has chosen a contractor for the upcoming renovation project for the animal science building on the Huntsville Campus.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
WAFF
One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
Huntsville's '3rd Base Grill' is closing its doors due to inflation, staffing shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A popular bar and grill in Huntsville is closing its doors next week. '3rd Base Grill' employees say the lack of cooking staff and uncertainty about the sold property their building sits on, is why they're unable to keep things running. Gwen Perry has worked as...
WAFF
SCOUTED: Some of the best gluten-free food in Huntsville is at Mason Dixon Bakery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need to find some place to eat that’s gluten-free and actually delicious?. Mason Dixon Bakery is Alabama’s first gluten free bakery. Ashley Ramirez dreamt up the idea after she discovered she has Celiac Disease. Soon, she created a place where people with food allergies and dietary restrictions could indulge worry free.
WAAY-TV
Local ordinances needed before medical marijuana dispensaries can operate in North Alabama
More people are wanting to get into the medical marijuana business. As of Thursday, 344 requests for an application have been submitted. The majority of those are for a dispensary license, but even if a business gets that license, owners might not be able to use it. That's because the...
WAFF
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
WAFF
Boy scouts have gear stolen at Camp Arrowhead
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A group of boy scouts at Camp Arrowhead in Franklin County, Tennessee, had some of their gear stolen, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, some of the campers and personnel had some items stolen....
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
WAFF
Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth.
