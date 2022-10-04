ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
How inflation is impacting a favorite north Alabama fall festivity

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Tennessee Valley mark the beginning of the fall season by visiting the pumpkin patch, like the popular Tate Farms. Owner Stewart McGill says, just like everyone, he’s seen inflation hit his farm. He says his input costs have gone up by 24% over the last year. This is covering everything from food to fuel to fertilizer.
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
Huntsville combat veteran receives new home from Breland Homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A staff sergeant that was wounded in combat received the keys to his new adaptive home from Breland Homes on Wednesday. Mike Brown was wounded in 2007 when the truck he was in was hit by a Russian-made anti-tank grenade. Brown lost a leg because the incident.
One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
SCOUTED: Some of the best gluten-free food in Huntsville is at Mason Dixon Bakery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need to find some place to eat that’s gluten-free and actually delicious?. Mason Dixon Bakery is Alabama’s first gluten free bakery. Ashley Ramirez dreamt up the idea after she discovered she has Celiac Disease. Soon, she created a place where people with food allergies and dietary restrictions could indulge worry free.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
Boy scouts have gear stolen at Camp Arrowhead

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A group of boy scouts at Camp Arrowhead in Franklin County, Tennessee, had some of their gear stolen, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, some of the campers and personnel had some items stolen....
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Attorneys for Casey White file motion to withdraw request to move to Cullman jail. Updated: 6 hours ago. Casey White's defense team...
