ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNT-TV

Tavon Austin released by Buffalo Bills Wednesday

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Tavon Austin was released by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Austin, part of the Bills’ practice squad this season, agreed to part ways with the team this week after not getting more opportunities to be on the field, according to reports by the NFL Network.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy