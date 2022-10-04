ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

No charges for man who shot and killed another man at homeless camp: Escambia Co. Sheriff

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said there will be no charges against the man who shot and killed another man at a homeless camp last week .

Deputies were called to a homeless camp off of Texar, Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Simmons said an altercation took place at the homeless camp where the deceased male, Lorenzo Carstarphen, 40, was beating and cutting his girlfriend. The sheriff said another woman saw what was happening and went to go get the shooter, Harry Jefferson, 57.

“Harry Jefferson came up there and tried to talk to him [Carstarphen] but refuses to talk, and, in fact, pulls a knife on Harry Jefferson,” said Simmons. “Harry Jefferson felt like his life was in danger and the lives of others were endangered and he fired a single round at Mr. Lorenzo Carstarphen.”

After looking at the case, Simmons said this was not the first time Carstarphen threatened somebody.

“On May 24, we received a reporting of a beating and a cutting,” said Simmons. “On May 25, he also pulled a knife on others. On July 2, he pulled a knife on a McDonald’s patron and was subsequently arrested. That was three in the last couple of months. On the seventh, he held his girlfriend at knife point. On the date of the shooting, his girlfriend suffered bruising and lacerations before she was able to escape and before Harry Jefferson was called to aid.”

Based on the evidence and the witness’ testimonies, Simmons said they believe Carstaphen was the aggressor.

“As I have said repeatedly, you can protect yourself and others in Escambia County,” said Simmons. “We find in this investigation the use of force to be justified and have no intention of bringing charges against Mr. Jefferson.”

