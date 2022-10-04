BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.

