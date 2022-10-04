Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Minnesota Democrats rip Jensen plan to eliminate state income tax
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Democrats are criticizing Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen’s plan to eliminate the state’s income tax. State Rep. Cheryl Youakim of Hopkins said around 47 percent of state revenue comes from income taxes. “Jensen and Birk’s plan to abolish the state income...
kfgo.com
North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
Comments / 0