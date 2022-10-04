A week that saw the biggest stock advance in a month quickly became another week to forget for investors, who are now being punished in real time for each impulse of optimism. After mounting the best two-day rally since April 2020, the S&P 500 ended with three consecutive declines, with losses snowballing to almost 3% on Friday. Reaping the S&P 500’s five-day gain required enduring an increasingly typical roller-coaster ride fueled by false hopes for a friendly Federal Reserve around mixed economic data.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO