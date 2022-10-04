ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyandotte, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Local Museum#Festival#Americans#Voter Registration#First Americans Museum#Tribal Nations#Fam
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma State Hospital No Longer Allowed to Offer Trans-Related Care to Young People

A new Oklahoma law has banned a publicly funded hospital from providing transgender youth with gender-affirming care. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law SB 3, an act determining how state funds should be allocated to specific hospital programs including oncology, dental care, and the expansion of children’s facilities. But there’s a big catch: None of the money earmarked for youth services may be spent in support of trans kids.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation

(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
LAWTON, OK
KTUL

68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy