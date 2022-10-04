Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Norman to host International Festival to celebrate various cultures
Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
Science Museum Oklahoma offering mobile after-school program for low-income students
A popular local museum is now offering after-school programming for students living in low-income housing.
OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month
Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
kosu.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
kosu.org
Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State Hospital No Longer Allowed to Offer Trans-Related Care to Young People
A new Oklahoma law has banned a publicly funded hospital from providing transgender youth with gender-affirming care. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law SB 3, an act determining how state funds should be allocated to specific hospital programs including oncology, dental care, and the expansion of children’s facilities. But there’s a big catch: None of the money earmarked for youth services may be spent in support of trans kids.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KOCO
Oklahoma Forestry Services expert busts myths of getting ride of webworms
It's starting to feel more like fall in Oklahoma. Spiderwebs are not an uncommon sight to decorate for Halloween, but it becomes unwelcome when webs appear on your tree caused by webworms. Most webworms are attracted to fruit-producing trees like pears, pecans and walnuts. They feed on the dying tree...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation
(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Crime or disease? Geese end up dead in OKC neighborhood
At least five geese have died in recent days at the Valencia neighborhood, some were left floating in the water.
KTUL
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
Fall Harvest Festival brings fresh produce, chili cookoff to OKC
OKC Beautiful is celebrating the fall season with its fourth annual Fall Harvest Festival.
