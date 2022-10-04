Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor faced off in their first and only televised debate in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.What happened: The three candidates debated about inflation, immigration, abortion, the 2020 election, water and other issues during the hour-long event that was largely devoid of fireworks. Border security and immigration What they're saying: Masters hammered Kelly and President Joe Biden, whom he repeatedly sought to tie Kelly to, as ineffective at the border. Masters noted that Kelly voted against a Republican amendment that would have funded an...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO