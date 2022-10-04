ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State



Axios Phoenix

Sen. Kelly, Blake Masters spar over abortion and inflation in debate

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor faced off in their first and only televised debate in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.What happened: The three candidates debated about inflation, immigration, abortion, the 2020 election, water and other issues during the hour-long event that was largely devoid of fireworks. Border security and immigration What they're saying: Masters hammered Kelly and President Joe Biden, whom he repeatedly sought to tie Kelly to, as ineffective at the border. Masters noted that Kelly voted against a Republican amendment that would have funded an...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia State
Georgia Government
Axios Boston

New Kennedy Institute leader sees civics ed helping divided nation

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has given the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate and its new leader a recharged mission to promote civics education and civil dialogue.Former state lawmaker Adam Hinds took over as CEO last month. The institute plans to reopen to the public in the spring for the first time since 2020.Why it matters: Hinds and the institute's board see civics education and bipartisan dialogue as a crucial part of healing the country's political divisions and protecting democracy.The institute provides a simulated Senate experience for school groups, letting students deliberate and vote...
EDUCATION
Axios

State of Play: One month out from midterms

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law — and he’s urging governors to do the same. More than 6,500 people were convicted of simple possession between 1992 and 2021 under federal law, and thousands more under District of Columbia code. It’s a big move by Biden a month ahead of the midterms — what does it mean for messaging for Democrats and Republicans?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios Atlanta

Brad Raffensperger could be the top Georgia Republican in November

After his high-profile refusal to overturn the 2020 election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger could be the top Republican on Georgia's November ballot.Multiple independent public polls have shown Raffensperger outperforming his fellow Republicans in November. A September AJC poll had him winning by nearly 20 points. Catch up quick: Most Georgia Republicans wrote off Raffensperger's political future after he attracted some of the worst attacks from former president Donald Trump. He shocked them all by winning his May primary, in part thanks to Democratic crossover votes. Threat level: Raffensperger's Democratic opponent, state Rep. Bee Nguyen, isn't deterred. She's aggressively...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Axios

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

