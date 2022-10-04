I been following this story the cops pushed him over the trailer hitch,which caused him to strike his head,and then they lied about it,and now the medical examiner does not want to make comments about head injury it seems there all covering this up,I hope the family sues them into poverty,I've had cops beat me up for no reason as well,this needs to stop,they need to own up to it!!!!
I do support the police but I can t see them them handling a 77 yr old man in a ruff way for god sake the man is 77 he couldn't have done but so mutch I could under stand it if he had a gun or something you suppose to help your elders they should have talked to the man I'm Shure he would have obeyed them and called his son it won t no need in ruff handling
Of course the Commonwealth's Medical Examiner is going to protect the local cops. Yep, the prisoner died from "natural causes". Yep. His head being slammed into the car didn't do any damage, did it. Yep, the police found it necessary to body slam the prisoner to the ground AFTER he was restrained. I guess this elderly prisoner was still a threat to the officers even after being handcuffed. Wow.
