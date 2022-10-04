ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Comments / 31

Mark Miller
3d ago

I been following this story the cops pushed him over the trailer hitch,which caused him to strike his head,and then they lied about it,and now the medical examiner does not want to make comments about head injury it seems there all covering this up,I hope the family sues them into poverty,I've had cops beat me up for no reason as well,this needs to stop,they need to own up to it!!!!

Reply(1)
8
Walter Creasy
3d ago

I do support the police but I can t see them them handling a 77 yr old man in a ruff way for god sake the man is 77 he couldn't have done but so mutch I could under stand it if he had a gun or something you suppose to help your elders they should have talked to the man I'm Shure he would have obeyed them and called his son it won t no need in ruff handling

Reply(6)
3
Shannon G. Carter Rutledge
3d ago

Of course the Commonwealth's Medical Examiner is going to protect the local cops. Yep, the prisoner died from "natural causes". Yep. His head being slammed into the car didn't do any damage, did it. Yep, the police found it necessary to body slam the prisoner to the ground AFTER he was restrained. I guess this elderly prisoner was still a threat to the officers even after being handcuffed. Wow.

Reply(5)
2
Related
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing

It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Front Royal, VA
State
Virginia State
Warren County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, VA
Front Royal, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Brain Injury#Virginia State Police#Virginia Man S Death#Royal
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
COURTLAND, VA
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
969wsig.com

Hospital accused in racketeering scheme

A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parler
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA
Lootpress

Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
MARTINSBURG, WV
NBC Washington

Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
CHANTILLY, VA
CBS News

Prosecutors to call on Gov. Hogan in embezzlement case against his former chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the embezzlement case against Roy McGrath, his former Chief of Staff, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege McGrath forged a document to make it appear that the governor had signed off on a severance payment of more than $230,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Services and take the chief of staff position. He is also accused of submitting timesheets that said he was working when he was really on vacation.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy