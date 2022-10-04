Read full article on original website
University of Florida hosts its 90th Gator Growl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosts its annual student run pep-rally, Gator Growl. “The University of Florida, this is the largest student run pep-rally in the world, so I think it’s crazy that we get to do this,” shared student Clayton Bush. Gator Growl is...
University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
Former basketball player Patric Young shares his journey to walk again with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young offered words of inspiration to the current team as he works to regain the ability to walk following a car accident. Young met with the basketball team to encourage them to take advantage of the time that they have,...
Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
Florida soccer team loses to Arkansas
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s losing streak increased to seven, after the Gators dropped their fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference match of the season to No. 9 Arkansas. The Gators (2-10) lost their fourth straight home match after coming up a goal short to the Razorbacks (9-2-1)...
No. 15 Gator volleyball team wins tight match at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Gator volleyball team proved to be clutch on Wednesday night, prevailing over Tennessee in a close SEC road match. The first two sets were decided by the minimum two points, with Florida eventually claiming the win, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20. No. 15 Florida improves to 11-3 overall, 3-1 in the SEC. Tennessee drops to 8-8 overall, and a 2-2 mark in conference play.
Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme was about reminiscing and traveling through the decades....
Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville. The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others. It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m. Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun. The...
Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.
Horse Capital TV highlights Lawson Whitaker
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old is turning out to be a rising star in the world of show jumping. In this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Lawson Whitaker.
21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 30 chefs created their favorite recipes for guests as a part of a non-profit fundraiser. Peaceful Paths serves survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties. Thursday evening, officials held their 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville where more than 30 chefs from...
Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall weather is here and that means it is time for a hearty appetizer. This baked crostini is perfect for your next tailgate party or snack by the firepit. Enjoy!. Ingredients. 4 ounces chopped cooked bacon or country ham (precooked bacon also works) 4 ounces crumbled...
Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hallie Robertson (Countryside Christian)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Volleyball has always grabbed Hallie Robertson’s attention more than any other sport. “My brother played football and I liked watching it but I never wanted to play flag football or anything like that,” said Countryside Christian volleyball player Hallie Robertson. “My sister played softball, but I didn’t enjoy it as much as volleyball.”
University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning held a groundbreaking ceremony for a the addition of the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory today. The 50,000 square foot building will house a number of new facilities, including a multi-functional space called the...
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
Trailer with two race cars inside stolen during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was robbed of two of his trailer and two race cars as Hurricane Ian approached. A news organization, MotorBiscuit MSN, reports Jeff Stalnaker secured his two dirt track race cars in a trailer ahead of Ian. Somebody stole the trailer before he returned.
