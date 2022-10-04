ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

University of Florida hosts its 90th Gator Growl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosts its annual student run pep-rally, Gator Growl. “The University of Florida, this is the largest student run pep-rally in the world, so I think it’s crazy that we get to do this,” shared student Clayton Bush. Gator Growl is...
WCJB

University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
WCJB

Florida soccer team loses to Arkansas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s losing streak increased to seven, after the Gators dropped their fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference match of the season to No. 9 Arkansas. The Gators (2-10) lost their fourth straight home match after coming up a goal short to the Razorbacks (9-2-1)...
WCJB

No. 15 Gator volleyball team wins tight match at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Gator volleyball team proved to be clutch on Wednesday night, prevailing over Tennessee in a close SEC road match. The first two sets were decided by the minimum two points, with Florida eventually claiming the win, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20. No. 15 Florida improves to 11-3 overall, 3-1 in the SEC. Tennessee drops to 8-8 overall, and a 2-2 mark in conference play.
WCJB

Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme was about reminiscing and traveling through the decades....
WCJB

Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville. The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others. It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m. Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun. The...
WCJB

Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
WCJB

Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall weather is here and that means it is time for a hearty appetizer. This baked crostini is perfect for your next tailgate party or snack by the firepit. Enjoy!. Ingredients. 4 ounces chopped cooked bacon or country ham (precooked bacon also works) 4 ounces crumbled...
WCJB

Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hallie Robertson (Countryside Christian)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Volleyball has always grabbed Hallie Robertson’s attention more than any other sport. “My brother played football and I liked watching it but I never wanted to play flag football or anything like that,” said Countryside Christian volleyball player Hallie Robertson. “My sister played softball, but I didn’t enjoy it as much as volleyball.”
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
WCJB

Trailer with two race cars inside stolen during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was robbed of two of his trailer and two race cars as Hurricane Ian approached. A news organization, MotorBiscuit MSN, reports Jeff Stalnaker secured his two dirt track race cars in a trailer ahead of Ian. Somebody stole the trailer before he returned.
