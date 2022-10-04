Read full article on original website
Oscar Garcia Alvarado sentenced to 7 to 8 years for armed and masked robbery in Amherst
After a victim recognized the voice of his masked assailant, an Amherst man was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 8 years in prison on charges of armed and masked robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Oscar Garcia Alvarado, 24,...
Cameron Cartier pleads guilty to kidnapping of man he believed to be informant
A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping of a man he believed to be a government informant giving intel on a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded...
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River and Cape Cod men sentenced to prison after violent assault that led to life-threatening injuries
Two Fall River and Cape Cod men were found guilty after a two plus week jury trial and sentenced to prison on multiple charges concerning the violent assault of two people outside of their residence. 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis was found guilty of Assault with intent to Maim Mayem,...
K9 Chases Down Driver Who Fled Scene Of Stafford Crash, Police Say
A man who fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash was nabbed by K9 officer Drago after a three-mile chase. The incident took place in Tolland County on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Stafford. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car motor...
Overtime abuse scandal: Former Mass. State Police Lt. to pay back $20K after pleading guilty
A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant has to pay back $20,000 to the state after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the Troop E overtime abuse scandal, officials said. David Keefe, 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court to two counts of larceny over $250 by...
Man faces 25 years in girlfriend’s father’s death in Windsor Locks
A man who was accused of involvement in the murder of his girlfriend’s father, whose body was found in a plastic tote in the Windsor Locks condominium the couple shared with him and other family members, accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of lesser charges.
‘Dedicated’ Randolph Police Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died while off duty, department says
The Randolph Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Friday Chief of Police Anthony Marag announced Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died Thursday night following a medical emergency. Chaplin was off duty at the time of his death. Chaplin served in the department for 25 years and...
Opening statements to begin in trial of Boston woman charged in toddler’s death
Opening statements begin Wednesday in the trial of a Boston woman accused of causing a 2018 car crash that resulted in the death of a young pedestrian — a toddler returning from the park with his nanny and sister. Charlene Casey faces a single count of motor vehicle homicide...
‘This is a robbery, honey’: Man indicted for Harvard Square bank robbery
A Boston man is charged with the May robbery of a TD Bank in Cambridge blocks away from Harvard Square, federal officials said. According to the United States Attorney’s office, Jalonni Shabazz, 40, walked into the bank just before 1 p.m. on May 2, a Monday, and passed a note to the teller requesting “all of the money.” When the teller asked if he would like to make a deposit, Shabazz replied, “this is a robbery, honey,” court records stated.
Catherine Leavy indicted on Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat charge
The Westfield woman who allegedly made a fake bomb threat toward Boston Children’s Hospital in August 2022 has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Catherine Leavy, 37, has been indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and another count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was on the way to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to U.S. Attorney Racheal Rollins.
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Niantic accepts plea deal of serving 40 years in prison
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A man, who accepted a plea deal in the 2018 Niantic stabbing death of his girlfriend, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. And the victim's family hopes this tragedy serves as a warning for others experiencing domestic violence. The parents of the...
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Kevin Donnellan hides behind door during arraignment for intent to murder charge
The boyfriend of a Millbury man who was found dead in the basement of a Millbury home Saturday was arraigned on an armed assault with intent to murder charge Monday in Worcester District Court. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was ordered held without bail after he was deemed dangerous following...
Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court
REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.
Man who allegedly demanded ‘a $100 bill’ from bank held on $50K bail
A Providence man previously convicted for bank robberies was held on $50,000 bail Thursday after being charged with robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. William Sequeria, 59, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with two counts of armed...
After crash killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, his injured sister called to him, EMT testifies
First responders to the scene of a Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath described in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday a chaotic landscape as they rushed to treat the fatally injured toddler and tend to his seriously injured older sister. William Clapp, a retired veteran member of the Boston...
