Webster, MA

‘This is a robbery, honey’: Man indicted for Harvard Square bank robbery

A Boston man is charged with the May robbery of a TD Bank in Cambridge blocks away from Harvard Square, federal officials said. According to the United States Attorney’s office, Jalonni Shabazz, 40, walked into the bank just before 1 p.m. on May 2, a Monday, and passed a note to the teller requesting “all of the money.” When the teller asked if he would like to make a deposit, Shabazz replied, “this is a robbery, honey,” court records stated.
Catherine Leavy indicted on Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat charge

The Westfield woman who allegedly made a fake bomb threat toward Boston Children’s Hospital in August 2022 has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Catherine Leavy, 37, has been indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and another count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was on the way to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to U.S. Attorney Racheal Rollins.
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court

REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.  
