Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit.
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the New York Rangers
The New York Rangers will...
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
