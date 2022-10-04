The Ozzman cometh -- to beauty shops. Ozzy Osbourne introduced his own makeup line, which includes a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette shaped like a bat, Billboard reported. The “Prince of Darkness,” who came to fame as the frontman for Black Sabbath, is collaborating with Rock and Roll Beauty, a U.S. makeup brand, to market the 21-piece set, according to Billboard. The 14-shade “Ozzy Bat Palette” is inspired by the rocker’s biggest hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Iron Man” and “Zombie Stomp.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 MINUTES AGO