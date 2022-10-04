Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Taylor Swift sounds off on ‘weird rumors’ about relationship with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift is addressing how she copes with “weird rumors” about her six-year-relationship. The Grammy winner discussed her upcoming album, “Midnights,” in an Instagram video posted early Friday, and the influence her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn had on the first track, “Lavender Haze.”. “I...
Some men fear the ‘ick factor’ in LGBTQ romcom. But Hollywood hears ‘ka-CHING!’ | Opinion
We’re talking more conservative than Southern Baptists, Fox “News” and the GOP combined. You know what’s that conservative?. Meaning big money — corporate money. It doesn’t do quixotic or go out on limbs. Money likes safe harbors and sure things. Its risks are calculated and considered. It is not sentimental.
Ozzy Osbourne introduces line of cosmetics
The Ozzman cometh -- to beauty shops. Ozzy Osbourne introduced his own makeup line, which includes a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette shaped like a bat, Billboard reported. The “Prince of Darkness,” who came to fame as the frontman for Black Sabbath, is collaborating with Rock and Roll Beauty, a U.S. makeup brand, to market the 21-piece set, according to Billboard. The 14-shade “Ozzy Bat Palette” is inspired by the rocker’s biggest hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Iron Man” and “Zombie Stomp.”
The 20 Best Comedians To Grace The "Saturday Night Live" Cast
So many great talents have passed through the Saturday Night Live cast that it's truly hard to rank the best of the best
