College Sports

Wichita Eagle

College football games today: Week 6 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

We're six weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and with this Saturday's slate of games, 10 teams are in position to become bowl eligible. There are three games on the docket with head-to-head matchups featuring teams in the AP top 25 rankings, including one in the SEC, a surprise exhibition in the Big 12, and an intriguing kickoff in the Pac-12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wichita Eagle

The Dallas Cowboys’ lone Kansas Jayhawk: ‘It’s incredible; I’m on that bandwagon, too’

When Dorance Armstrong’s teammates brag on their alma maters inside the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room, he knows he can’t say too much. “No, no, no,” he said. “Up until this year, I never got into those arguments, ever. I just can’t. I have no room to do that. My teammates know that, and they tease me about it all the time. I mean, it’s cool.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Alabama State
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Knicks Players Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

View the original article to see embedded media. By now, every NBA player and fan has seen the video footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during Golden State's recent practice. Everyone has been sharing their opinions throughout the day, and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier believes Poole and Green will be unable to be teammates against after that incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

John Wall Reacts to Kentucky Basketball Copying His Dougie

View the original article to see embedded media. An icon for his play on the court during his time with the Washington Wizards, five-time All-Star John Wall was equally as popular for his dance moves. Very early in his career, Wall not only went viral for his pre-game dougie, but also popularized his own iteration of the dance, simply known as the "John Wall."
LEXINGTON, KY
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
NFL
Wichita Eagle

It’s Now or Never for Thunder Forward Darius Bazley

Through three preseason games, it’s clear now more than ever, that it’s now or never for Thunder forward Darius Bazley. With an upcoming contract year, Bazley needs a resurgence, or even an overhaul, to remain with Oklahoma City. Bazley has started just one of three preseason games so...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
CHARLOTTE, NC

