Born in London, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, 57, studied at Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts then gained a master’s degree in painting. He went on to star in the BBC’s DIY show Changing Rooms, which ran from 1996 to 2004. Since 2021, he has fronted the Channel 4 reboot of the show and will host Outrageous Homes With Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, scheduled for release next year. He has his own interior design practice and product range. His new book is More More More: Making Maximalism Work in Your Home and Life. He lives in the Cotswolds with his family.

