Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO

Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
KKTV

Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning. State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Pueblo West teenager who died in crash Wednesday identified

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo West teenager who died in a crash Wednesday night was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton by the Pueblo County Coroner on Thursday. Compton was a senior at Pueblo West High School, and District 70 said they offered grief counselors to students and...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a police presence at a southern Colorado Springs high school on Friday. KKTV 11 News first became aware of the incident just before 11:30 a.m. after concerned parents started reaching out to our newsroom concerning an alleged incident at Harrison High School. CSPD tells 11 News they had a report that a student had a gun on campus, but as of 11:50 a.m. they were unable to confirm a weapon was on school grounds. The school is south of S. Circle Drive and just east of I-25.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo

PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting I-25 north of Pueblo has reopened after an early morning crash. The crash happened between the Purcell Blvd. exit and the Pinon exit. Slow downs through the area during the morning commute were upwards of 21 minutes, according to Google. CDOT The post Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Westword

Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane

"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West 17-year-old identified in fatal crash

THURSDAY 10/06/2022 5:08 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Christopher Cole Compton, 17, of Pueblo West as the teen who died in the traffic crash. Compton died from injuries suffered during the vehicle crash near Avenida del Oro and W. Camino Pablo Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Northbound I-25 reopens near North Gate following crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes are back open on the interstate following a crash just north of the Springs Wednesday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported a collision on northbound I-25 between the North Gate and Baptist Road exits just before 8 p.m. The crash shut down one lane.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CPW asking Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina boaters for contact info

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the marina was dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO

