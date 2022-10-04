Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not ForgottenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
KKTV
WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to the Sienna Place Apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday for a fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported there was a “working” fire as of 5:25 p.m. The apartment complex is located along Lenmar Drive just west of I-25 and north of E. Cheyenne Road.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigating potential road rage shooting on the east side of town
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting they say appears to have started from a traffic dispute on the east side of town Friday morning. Police said they received the call around 9 a.m. They also reported that one of the involved parties was injured,...
KKTV
WATCH: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. "Morton" the moose spotted near...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating vehicles involved in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police asked the public for help on Friday locating vehicles and drivers involved in a crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane in east Colorado Springs near Palmer Park. David...
KKTV
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning. State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.
KKTV
Pueblo West teenager who died in crash Wednesday identified
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo West teenager who died in a crash Wednesday night was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton by the Pueblo County Coroner on Thursday. Compton was a senior at Pueblo West High School, and District 70 said they offered grief counselors to students and...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a police presence at a southern Colorado Springs high school on Friday. KKTV 11 News first became aware of the incident just before 11:30 a.m. after concerned parents started reaching out to our newsroom concerning an alleged incident at Harrison High School. CSPD tells 11 News they had a report that a student had a gun on campus, but as of 11:50 a.m. they were unable to confirm a weapon was on school grounds. The school is south of S. Circle Drive and just east of I-25.
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo
PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting I-25 north of Pueblo has reopened after an early morning crash. The crash happened between the Purcell Blvd. exit and the Pinon exit. Slow downs through the area during the morning commute were upwards of 21 minutes, according to Google. CDOT The post Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
Westword
Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane
"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
Pueblo West 17-year-old identified in fatal crash
THURSDAY 10/06/2022 5:08 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Christopher Cole Compton, 17, of Pueblo West as the teen who died in the traffic crash. Compton died from injuries suffered during the vehicle crash near Avenida del Oro and W. Camino Pablo Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
KKTV
Northbound I-25 reopens near North Gate following crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes are back open on the interstate following a crash just north of the Springs Wednesday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported a collision on northbound I-25 between the North Gate and Baptist Road exits just before 8 p.m. The crash shut down one lane.
KRDO
CPW asking Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina boaters for contact info
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the marina was dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of killing 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson after Wilson’s body was discovered by hikers southwest of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wilson’s body was found in the 4600 block of Old Stage Road on May 24....
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving another vehicle Wednesday night. The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were dispatched to the scene around 8:15 p.m at the intersection of Venetucci and Cheyenne...
