ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Name Kenny Pickett As New Starting Quarterback

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMRlW_0iLbDL4B00

He threw three interceptions and rushed for two touchdowns in his NFL debut.

On Tuesday, the Steelers officially announced that Kenny Pickett is the team’s new starting quarterback. Up to this point, Mitch Trubisky was the starter for Pittsburgh.

Trubisky was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Jets and Pickett went on to rush for two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions in the 24–20 loss. Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the change as well.

“Kenny will start this week and I just want to talk about that for a moment,” Tomlin said. “We made the change, obviously, Mitch’s performance was a component of the decision but not the only component of the decision. And I just want to be really clear there.”

“Often times the quarterback position gets too much credit, too much blame,” he continued. “We haven’t moved the ball fluidly enough to our liking.”

Pickett will make his first start Sunday on the road against the Bills. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Super Bowl#Bills#American Football#New Starting Quarterback#Jets#Si Tickets Pickett#Cbs#Giants Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

101K+
Followers
40K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy