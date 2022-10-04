Seattle — What you appreciate, besides his humility, immense talent and the promise he represents for Tigers baseball, is his unvarnished honesty. By just about any measure, Riley Greene had a solid rookie season. He won’t be in the talk for rookie of the year. His OPS-plus hovered around the Major League average of 100. But he patrolled center field like he was born to play there. His pre-pitch routine, reads and breaks on balls hit his way were textbook.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO