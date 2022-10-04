Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Rogers: With culture on the mend, Lions need win against ex-coach Matt Patricia
The Detroit Lions’ marriage with Matt Patricia ended the way most team/coach unions do in the NFL — in divorce. But unlike most long-term relationships, there are no good times worth remembering. The pairing was toxic almost from the start through its bitter finish, which probably came a year later than it should have.
Detroit News
Lions rookie Jameson Williams not expected back at practice immediately after bye
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are starting to get some of their players dealing with long-term injuries back to practice this week as cornerback Jerry Jacobs (ACL) and rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal (sports hernia) were on the field for the first time on Wednesday. But the timetable for first-round draft pick Jameson Williams remains unclear.
Detroit News
Lions sign receiver Tom Kennedy off practice squad
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions filled the team's open roster spot by signing wide receiver Tom Kennedy off the practice squad. Temporarily elevated for last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kennedy logged 60 snaps and caught a career-high three passes for 54 yards, including a key fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter. That performance comes after he led the team in receiving during the preseason, catching 16 balls for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Detroit News
In need of defenders they can trust, Lions CB Will Harris stands out as an option
Allen Park — As the Detroit Lions attempt to fix the team's broken defense on the fly, coach Dan Campbell has kept coming back to a particular word when talking about the search for solutions: Trust. "We’ve got to get some players that we feel like we can rely...
Detroit News
Lions waive kicker Austin Seibert
Allen Park — Austin Seibert won the Detroit Lions' kicking job in training camp, but a groin injury, a residual issue from a surgery last year, has cost him the role just four games into the season. On Friday, the Lions waived Seibert. Although the team didn't announce a...
Detroit News
Lions mailbag: Thoughts on defensive malaise, Hockenson's future and ... the draft?
Allen Park — Welcome to another edition of our weekly Detroit Lions mailbag. Let's get right to the questions. ▶ Question: Do these last four games automatically mean the Lions aren’t drafting a QB? — @szn_lions. ▶ Answer: No, I don't think we can make any proclamations...
Detroit News
Lions' final injury report of the week brings some good news, more bad news
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions released another lengthy injury report on Friday, offering both some positive news and more bad news days ahead of Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. On the positive side of the things, starting guard Jonah Jackson practiced fully on Friday, and even...
Detroit News
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft watch: Five prospects to watch for Week 6
Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projected needs. The list aims to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to...
Detroit News
Scouting report: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Lions (1-3) at Patriots (1-3) ▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Key matchup. LIONS’ RUSHING OFFENSE VS. PATRIOTS RUN DEFENSE. It’s still unclear if Lions running back D’Andre...
Detroit News
Niyo: Harris, Hinch sending the right message as Tigers begin overhaul
Detroit — AJ Hinch already feels comfortable enough with his new boss to joke around with him. Scott Harris, the Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, was hired away from the San Francisco Giants less than three weeks ago. But his first official day on the job was Thursday, and that led to a little ribbing from the Tigers manager after he’d returned from the team’s season-ending road trip in Seattle.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Hutchinson focused on staying active, not being discouraged by double-teams
Allen Park — As Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson navigates natural rookie struggles, particularly as a pass rusher, one of the factors helping keep him away from the quarterback is the sheer number of double teams he's been facing. According to data collected by ESPN, Hutchinson is...
Detroit News
Success and struggle: Tigers' Riley Greene puts cap on his rookie season
Seattle — What you appreciate, besides his humility, immense talent and the promise he represents for Tigers baseball, is his unvarnished honesty. By just about any measure, Riley Greene had a solid rookie season. He won’t be in the talk for rookie of the year. His OPS-plus hovered around the Major League average of 100. But he patrolled center field like he was born to play there. His pre-pitch routine, reads and breaks on balls hit his way were textbook.
