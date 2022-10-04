Pumpkin Delight Elementary School highlights National Farm to School Month with corn shucking contest

Students at Pumpkin Delight Elementary School in Milford are celebrating National Farm to School Month.

The fourth and fifth graders shucked corn while competing in some physical activities and games.

The team from each grade that husked their pile of corn the fastest won. It's part of a lesson for National Farm to School Month.

Schools like Pumpkin Delight are highlighting locally grown fruits and veggies all week long.

Kids got to learn about nutrition and the importance of physical activity.

Children also learned about Connecticut's agriculture industry.