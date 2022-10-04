Investment firm Baird moving Tampa office to Water Street Tampa

Investment firm Baird will move its Tampa office from 201 N Franklin St. into Thousand and One, the new Water Street Tampa office tower at 1001 Water St. [ Seamus Payne ]

A global investment firm is moving its Tampa office across downtown and into Water Street Tampa.

Wisconsin-based Baird has leased a 5,271-square-foot suite on the ninth floor of Thosuand & One, the primary office tower at the $3.5 billion residential, retail and business district developed by Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment.

The building will have at least nine offices plus open office areas, conference and huddle areas, a cafe-style lounge and a wellness room, according to plans filed with the city of Tampa.

Baird currently operates from an office in One Tampa City Center, 201 N Franklin St.

“Following several years of business growth and success in Tampa Bay, Baird’s Global Investment Banking business is expanding to a new office space to better support the current team and future opportunities for the business,” the company said in a statement.

Baird specializes in wealth and asset management, global investments and private equity, with 4,600 advisors and associates handling more than $415 billion in client assets.