ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Investment firm Baird moving Tampa office to Water Street Tampa

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlMTG_0iLbD49500
Investment firm Baird will move its Tampa office from 201 N Franklin St. into Thousand and One, the new Water Street Tampa office tower at 1001 Water St. [ Seamus Payne ]

A global investment firm is moving its Tampa office across downtown and into Water Street Tampa.

Wisconsin-based Baird has leased a 5,271-square-foot suite on the ninth floor of Thosuand & One, the primary office tower at the $3.5 billion residential, retail and business district developed by Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment.

The building will have at least nine offices plus open office areas, conference and huddle areas, a cafe-style lounge and a wellness room, according to plans filed with the city of Tampa.

Baird currently operates from an office in One Tampa City Center, 201 N Franklin St.

“Following several years of business growth and success in Tampa Bay, Baird’s Global Investment Banking business is expanding to a new office space to better support the current team and future opportunities for the business,” the company said in a statement.

Baird specializes in wealth and asset management, global investments and private equity, with 4,600 advisors and associates handling more than $415 billion in client assets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Waterfront South Tampa land sells for $15.5M; 325 apartments planned

A parcel of waterfront South Tampa land just south of Gandy Boulevard has sold for $15.5 million, clearing the way for the development of a 325-unit apartment complex. The development, dubbed Broadstone Westshore, will be located at 5105 W Tyson Ave., west of West Shore Boulevard. It will have 285 traditional apartments, 40 two-story townhomes, a parking garage, a pool, a courtyard, a clubhouse and a dog park.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Bay Times endorses Clearwater Bluffs referendum

The Tampa Bay Times is backing the Clearwater referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot, noting that Clearwater’s downtown “has been sleepy for too long.”. “The core of the region’s third-largest city too often feels like a ghost town — quiet, empty, listless,” the editorial board wrote in its endorsement. “Downtown cannot be left to wilt any longer. This project will provide a needed spark.”
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Wisconsin State
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
plantcityobserver.com

What’s In The Name Plant City

Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
PLANT CITY, FL
thatssotampa.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete

Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin OKs funding for affordable housing project

DUNEDIN — City officials have high hopes that a 63-unit affordable housing project will be built on the east end of town. Commissioners voted 5-0 on Sept. 13 to make a commitment of $610,000 for the development, called the Flats on Main Street, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The project is slated for property just west of Keene Road on the north side of Main Street.
DUNEDIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeff Vinik
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg’s sustainability and resiliency officer resigns for another job

ST. PETERSBURG — Sharon Wright, the city’s sustainability and resiliency officer tasked with helping prepare it for the effects of climate change, has resigned. Wright submitted her resignation letter to public works administrator Claude Tankersley on Wednesday. Her last day is Oct. 21. She said she had accepted an offer from “another organization” and called it a tough decision.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Cascade Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Microsoft#Thosuand One#Global Investment Banking
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Texas tech company cuts 58 jobs at Pinellas manufacturing facility

A Texas maker of networking equipment and software is cutting 58 jobs from its Seminole manufacturing plant after outsourcing those operations to an independent contractor. Dallas-based DZS Inc. announced Wednesday that the move would help the company “meet customer demand and deliver on a growing backlog that has increased more than 300% since 2020,” CEO Charlie Vogt said in a statement.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pastor: Tampa Bay Rays trying to co-opt Tropicana Field redevelopment bid

ST. PETERSBURG — Bishop Manuel Sykes is rallying fellow pastors against the Tampa Bay Rays submitting their own proposal to redevelop Tropicana Field. Sykes, a supporter of Sugar Hill Community Partners, once a finalist to redevelop the prime 86 acres, told the Tampa Bay Times that he heard through Sugar Hill that the Rays want to submit their own proposal and sought to bring on that group as consultants.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy