ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Pulaski Days celebration now underway

By Lisa Enos
Grand Rapids Magazine
Grand Rapids Magazine
 3 days ago

Grand Rapids area Polish Halls are once again opening their doors to the entire community with the annual Pulaski Days celebration, now in its 50th year.

Pulaski Days is named ​​for General Casimir Pulaski, a Polish immigrant who became an American Revolutionary War hero. Known for his bravery, he is also credited as the father of the US Cavalry.

The weeklong celebration of all things Polish began as a way to support the local social clubs by sharing Polish culture with everyone in the Grand Rapids region.

The event began this year on Oct. 2 with a flag raising ceremony and will run throughout the week, featuring activities such as kielbasa and pierogi eating contests, a kapusta cook-off, a parade and lots of live music. From pop to polka, the Polish halls throughout the city will be bustling with activities for all ages.

There are a plethora of Polish Halls all over the city with a bevy of live bands performing every single night this week.

A few of the highlights include:

The Pulaski Days Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8 starts at 11 a.m. at John Ball Park and ends at the intersection of Fulton and Seward.

The kielbasa eating contest is Wednesday Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 p.m. at  St. Isidore / Diamond Ave. Hall, The cost is $20 per team.

On the final day, Oct. 9, a Polka Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Download the entire Pulaski Days schedule here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

A four-star idea

Since the mid-1990s, the Four Star Theatre largely has sat empty. But a new life is emerging for the historic theater building, 1944 S. Division Ave. Marcus Ringnalda is hoping to take the blueprints from theaters across the country — including one right here in Grand Rapids, the Wealthy Theatre — to create a community […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

Eastown institution

In West Michigan, it can seem like there is a pizza place on almost every corner. There are excellent pizza places across town, both old and new. Then there’s an Eastown institution that has cranked out pizza for friends and neighbors since the 1970s. Heading east down Wealthy Street or Lake Drive, a driver is […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Diamonds#Social Clubs#Polish Halls#American#The Us Cavalry#Padua Catholic Church
Grand Rapids Magazine

Grand Rapids Magazine

Troy, MI
11
Followers
25
Post
387
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids Magazine is the definitive resource on the people, food & drink, culture, arts & entertainment, lifestyle and news of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://www.grmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy