ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Suspended BPD officer takes plea in brutal murder of teen stepson

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9Vze_0iLbCp0000

A suspended Baltimore City Police officer appeared in Anne Arundel County court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder.

Eric Glenn Banks Jr. was arrested back in July of 2021 for allegedly killing his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan James "DJ" Jones.

Police found DJ's body stuffed inside an attic crawl space, at Banks' Curtis Bay home. DJ's mother called 911 after she'd gone to the house to pick him up, but couldn't get ahold of him.

An autopsy ultimately revealed DJ died of asphyxiation.

RELATED : BPD officer charged with murder week after step-son's body was found inside home attic

During Tuesday's hearing, Banks entered an Alford plea, which indicates enough evidence exists to convict without actually having to admit guilt.

Before the gruesome discovery, Banks reportedly lied to officers telling them that Jones had left his home.

Court documents said Banks later attempted to steal the gun of one of the arresting officer's, while they were trying get him into a police car.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Banks is currently suspended without pay.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Curtis Bay, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stepson#Alford Plea#Bpd#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy