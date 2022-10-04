Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been charged with beating a woman and a 2-year-old boy, as well as multiple drug violations, according to police.

Dylan Whipple, 21, of Leraysville, Pa., was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on October 2 in Sayre. Police said they responded to a disturbance and arrested Whipple on an outstanding warrant.

The woman then told Sayre Police that over the last week he had repeatedly choked and beat her. She also said that he would beat the 2-year-old and once punished him by putting him in a bathtub full of cold water, causing the toddler to cry.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Whipple, police said officers saw bruises and injuries on the woman and child, including two black eyes on the 2-year-old. Police said Whipple corroborated everything except the black eyes on the child, claiming the toddler instead fell in the bathtub, bruising his eyes.

Police also said that Whipple allegedly kept an elderly woman against her will in the house when police responded for another disturbance.

The affidavit said police also found marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia all throughout the home.

Whipple was charged with a total of 10 felonies, misdemeanors, and other violations:

Aggravated Assault

Strangulation

Endangering the Welfare of Children

Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury

2 counts of Simple Assault

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession or Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Harassment by Physical Contact

Whipple was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 11, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.