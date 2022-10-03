Read full article on original website
12 New Details The Try Guys JUST Revealed About The Removal Of Ned Fulmer, Including Why They Won't Have A New Fourth Member
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Reaction to Learning She Was a Part of JoJo Siwa’s Coming Out Story
Jenna Dewan has heard the news that she played a part in JoJo Siwa realizing she's gay, and the Step Up actress has shared her sweet reaction to the story. Earlier this week, the Dance Moms alum shared her "gay awakening story time" using the viral "One Thing About Me" trend on TikTok, simply writing "Enjoy" in the caption.
Olivia Culpo Reveals Filming ‘The Culpos’ Was ‘A Gift’ That Helped Her Be ‘More Intentional’ With Her Family
Move over Kardashians, the Culpos are here! TLC dropped the trailer for the upcoming reality series starring Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo and the former pageant queen dished about what is to come in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com! “It’s been so fun!” Olivia gushed, while also chatting about her upcoming Prime Early Access Sale livestream. “I feel like as I’ve been getting older, it’s been so much more important to me to spend time with my family. I feel like I’ve really started to put things into perspective and I used to be so obsessed with working and the next milestone, checking things off my list, but I’ve really made an intentional effort to be more intentional in the things that I do with my time.”
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred After They Called Her 'Arrogant'
Beyoncé is being chastised by another artist who claims she didn't ask permission to use their classic for one of her songs off her Renaissance album. According to a report The Sun published earlier this week, October 4, veteran pop band Right Said Fred referred to Beyoncé as "such an arrogant person" for not asking before she interpolated their 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" in her song "Alien Superstar." Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbass claimed the historic singer never directly approached them to ask permission the way Drake and Taylor Swift did in the past. In response, Beyoncé's team provided a different version of what actually happened.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
