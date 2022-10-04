ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Free veterinary services at Terry Park

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9czz_0iLb9xPm00

University of Florida Veterinarians is offering free veterinary services today to residents with pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Terry Park, 3410 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers.

The clinic will be available to provide triage and medical care for the pets in Lee County affected by Hurricane Ian.

The clinic will continue seven days a week until further notice.

The county asks residents to check www.leegov.com and follow Lee County Domestic Animal Services on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeCountyDomesticAnimalServices.

