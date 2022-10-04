Read full article on original website
City Provides Results of $61M Investment in Streets
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) gathered today to deliver the results of the city’s year-long, $61.4-million-dollar investment into its streets. Since 2019, Lincoln has invested $167 million into its streets, with the most recent $61.4 million coming from September 2021 to September 2022. Mayor...
StarTran Announces Hiring Campaign
Lincoln’s StarTran bus system is seeking 17 new drivers. Liz Elliott, Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, announced a one-day, one-stop hiring event where applicants have the chance to get hired in just a couple of hours. “Interested applicants will be able to connect with bus operators, tour a...
$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance
The City of Lincoln on Friday announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply for up to a year of electric and water costs which will be pre-paid to LES...
Stan Parker Announces Bid for Mayor
Former Husker Stan Parker announced his bid for mayor on Wednesday in the spring 2023 election. “My decision to run for mayor,” began Parker, “is built upon my deep appreciation for the ideals our country was founded upon and a clear understanding that our ability to thrive is significantly defined and outlined by the decisions and policies of those we choose to put into office. I believe the role of mayor, while having political aspects, is first and foremost a leadership position.”
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Social Media Threats Against Election Official
A Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday for making threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” says Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore
"You come into the midwest because you would believe the midwest is a lot cheaper than other regions in the country but I really feel like price is getting inflated now."
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
Health Department Hosting Onsite COVID Boosters
With potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite booster dose clinics for residents aged 12 and older in October. The new boosters target the Omicron strain, which initial COVID-19 jabs and boosters did not. The clinics will be...
Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder
Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
LES Crews Returning From Florida
Lincoln Electric System crews that were sent to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian are returning to Nebraska. LES says the three crews comprised of 20 employees have been released from their mutual aid assignment and will arrive back in Lincoln Friday afternoon.
Lincoln Garage Fire Causes $60,000 Damage
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to battle a fire near 16th and Rose Street just before 6:00 Thursday night. “Upon our arrival we found a two story detached garage fully involved in fire,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the intense flames also caused some...
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
AAA Touch-a-Truck Event Saturday
Lincoln families should buckle up their seat belts as AAA Nebraska prepares to hosting its second annual Touch-a-Truck event. The family-friendly gathering encourages kids and family to touch, experience, and learn about road safety and public safety vehicles. Kids will be able to set off sirens and honk horns while families learn about the importance of slowing down and moving over for vehicles like fire engines and ambulances.
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling over 500 grams of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will be spending 10 years behind bars for selling meth across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was sentenced on Friday for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.
