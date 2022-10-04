Former Husker Stan Parker announced his bid for mayor on Wednesday in the spring 2023 election. “My decision to run for mayor,” began Parker, “is built upon my deep appreciation for the ideals our country was founded upon and a clear understanding that our ability to thrive is significantly defined and outlined by the decisions and policies of those we choose to put into office. I believe the role of mayor, while having political aspects, is first and foremost a leadership position.”

