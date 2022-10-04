Read full article on original website
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
5 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that are well-known for their impeccable service and equally amazing food. If you have never visited any of these fantastic restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. Here are the five amazing seafood places:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: John Goodlow, Khamphanh Phakousonh sought
MILWAUKEE - It can't be stressed enough: Sometimes a little piece of information is exactly what U.S. Marshals need. "Anything you might not think is a worthy tip could be," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "The smallest tip turned out to lead to the arrest of an individual."
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
WSAW
Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow to be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow will be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau. The event is open to the public. It will be held at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, located at 801 Garfield Avenue. The Pow Wow will give people...
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
wpr.org
Fall colors 2022: Wisconsin leaf-peepers visit top spots for peak foliage (PHOTOS)
In northern Wisconsin, leaves are turning yellow, orange and red as temperatures drop across the state. Sightseers are making the trip to places like Dunn, St. Croix and Burnett counties, for the stunning, but fleeting, scenery. As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Fall Color Report had 10 counties showing "peak fall...
Milwaukee area custard shop scrutinized for celebrating National Pro-Life Cupcake Day
Kopp’s Frozen Custard, in Greenfield, Wisconsin, decided to make a flavor-of-the-day for National Pro-Life Cupcake Day. And, in a state where abortion access is a major point of contention, people responded.
uwpexponent.com
Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee
People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
A list of Halloween activities in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
The spooky season is upon us! Below is a list of fun activities happening in October in Northeast Wisconsin.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Never our intention to get political’: Wisconsin restaurant apologizes for linking pro-life to custard flavor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular frozen custard restaurant in Wisconsin came under fire after it released its upcoming holiday-themed flavors for October. Kopp’s Frozen Custard was slammed for linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to one of their Flavor of the Day offerings for October 9.
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
How Minnesota & Wisconsin Rank In Voter Turnout Compared To Other States
The 2022 Midterm election is coming up on November 8. You are probably just as sick as I am about the constant political commercials, phone calls, and text messages from campaigns. Between that and the Camp Lejeune lawyer ads, I've been going crazy!. I received a survey in the mail...
Jeffrey Dahmer Met Most of His Victims at 219 Club; See the Bar Today
See what became of Club 219, the nightclub where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer met some of his victims.
