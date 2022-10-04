ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone

If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
MARIBEL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Jefferson, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Humbird, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that are well-known for their impeccable service and equally amazing food. If you have never visited any of these fantastic restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. Here are the five amazing seafood places:
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Capone
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
uwpexponent.com

Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee

People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#The Haunted#Haunted Road#Cigar Bar#Food Drink#The Twin Ports
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy