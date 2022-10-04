Read full article on original website
There’s A ‘New Wave’ Of Famous El Pasoans in 2022
An El Paso-born actress is set to appear in the newest season of Netflix hit YA show Winx: Saga. She's part of a growing list of El Pasoans "Making It" in the entertainment industry. For a long time if you asked somebody if they could name anyone famous from El...
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium
Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses
El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
El Paso’s Michael Myers is Back And He’s On The Hunt For A Job
Spooky season is upon us and nothing screams spooky more than seeing Michael Myers across town. Yea. You read the right. Michael Myers is back in El Paso and this time he’s looking to snag a job at some of El Paso’s most iconic businesses. “Michael Myers is...
This Majestic Spot In Texas Looks Like the Landscape In ‘Avatar’
There is a place in Texas that will remind you of a make-believe place in a flick. But the really cool thing about this place is that it is located in Texas. So if you enjoy taking road trips and visiting different places in Texas get your bags ready. If you're a picky person when it comes to distance, this trip is definitely worth a visit.
Go on a Spooky Drive-Thru of Concordia Cemetery on the Night Before Halloween
Devil's Night. The night before Halloween. Those who believe in the paranormal consider it one of the spookiest nights of the year because it's believed the veil between our world and the spirit world is thinned, and the spirits come out to roam among the living. And you can’t find...
There’s Nothing Like A Beautiful Rainbow After An El Paso Storm
El Paso sunsets are in fact, a work of art. They’re beautiful and sometimes they make the sky look like it’s on fire, and they can also make for a great postcard if postcards are still a thing. However, an El Paso rainbow after a rainstorm just might...
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co Closing Its Doors For Good In El Paso
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. has announced it is closing its doors for good in East El Paso. After nearly a decade, the local coffee shop known for its unique square donuts is closing and saying goodbye to its patrons this weekend. Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. originally opened at...
WinterFest Fun & Parade Returns To Downtown El Paso In November
WinterFest returns for 2022 with all the fun and festivities of the holiday season. Çome November, downtown El Paso will be popping nightly during WinterFest, with plenty to do, see, eat and shop in celebration of the holidays. WinterFest returns this season with holiday cheer featuring ice-skating on the...
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor Opens Second El Paso Location At The Canyons at Cimarron
Forget adult happy meals. Ice cream AND booze. TAKE MY MONEY NOW!! The Canyons at Cimarron just got a new tenant and it’s a place that will have adults screaming for more ice cream. Locally owned ice cream bar, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, has expanded its business and has...
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening
Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
The Big Bend In TX Is Where You Can Enjoy Phenomenal Stargazing
There is a perfect spot to really enjoy watching the stars in the sky at night. So if you love to stargaze luckily for you there is a place in Texas you can have the best view. Sure people in El Paso can go to the desert such as The...
Amazon Just Released Its Fun 2022 Toy Catalog & We’re Here For It
Hey, El Paso, check your mailbox because Amazon just sent out its 2022 toy catalog, and it's giving us all sorts of nostalgic vibes. In a throwback to the days when little boys and girls looked forward to pouring over each page of the Toys "R" Us toy catalog, Amazon has now stepped in and filled that gap by issuing its version just in time for the holidays.
