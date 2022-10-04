ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium

Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall

In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes

El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
This Majestic Spot In Texas Looks Like the Landscape In ‘Avatar’

There is a place in Texas that will remind you of a make-believe place in a flick. But the really cool thing about this place is that it is located in Texas. So if you enjoy taking road trips and visiting different places in Texas get your bags ready. If you're a picky person when it comes to distance, this trip is definitely worth a visit.
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
Amazon Just Released Its Fun 2022 Toy Catalog & We’re Here For It

Hey, El Paso, check your mailbox because Amazon just sent out its 2022 toy catalog, and it's giving us all sorts of nostalgic vibes. In a throwback to the days when little boys and girls looked forward to pouring over each page of the Toys "R" Us toy catalog, Amazon has now stepped in and filled that gap by issuing its version just in time for the holidays.
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

